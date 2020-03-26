Washington state made it easier this week for retired health care workers to go back to work amid spiking demand driven by the coronavirus.
The Washington Medical Commission, which sets the rules for medical worker licensing, issued the new guidance Wednesday, using authority granted by Gov. Jay Inslee's late-February statewide emergency declaration. Specifically, the temporary rule changes waive requirements for continuing medical education and will allow health care workers with retired active licenses to be paid for their services.
Inslee addressed the move in a news conference Thursday.
"We are going to need significant additional medical personnel as this wave increases, and I am hopeful that retired nurses, retired physicians, people right out of these schools, might consider coming back into practice," he said. "And we have cleared the decks to get those licenses restored on a very quick basis.
"So if you're a retired general practitioner and you're willing to come in and help out, you know, for a few weeks, we hope you'll consider that. Physician assistants, phlebotomists, nurses: Boy, I think like Uncle Sam, 'We want you.'"
People who are interested can go to coronavirus.wa.gov.
The Medical Commission also announced in a statement Thursday that it will not take a hard line on good-faith medical decisions that result in complaints, freeing providers to do what they believe is best for patients in difficult situations.
"Under these circumstances, practitioners deserve and have the support of the WMC," the statement read. "Practitioners should not fear for their well-intentioned actions. ... The WMC wants you to focus on treating the patient in front of you to the best of your ability."