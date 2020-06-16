Gov. Jay Inslee met with community and business leaders at the Yakima Valley College campus Tuesday to move forward on achieving what he said was two “very intense desires.”
One is the community’s desire to resume business activity in the Yakima Valley. The other was a desire to end the continued rise of COVID-19 cases in Yakima County, one that Inslee said could lead to a “disaster” if not addressed soon.
Inslee, a former Selah resident, said he saw signs of progress, such as the increased use of masks and the commitment by local leaders to encourage residents to follow public health measures, such as mask-wearing and social distancing.
But more will have to be done to address the desires of the community to reopen and resume business and social activity and to prevent the continued spread of COVID-19, he said.
“We simply have to do both. Just one won’t be successful,“ he said in an outdoor press conference Tuesday.
This story will be updated.