The new coronavirus prompted Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday to halt all events with more than 250 people in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties on Wednesday. Events include public gatherings — such as parades, sports events, conventions, or faith-based gatherings — as well as personal or recreational events, such as weddings.

While the ban doesn’t apply in Yakima County, many area organizations have canceled or postponed events.

The Northwest Junior Jamboree volleyball tournament this weekend is canceled, as is the FIRST robotics competition, planned for next weekend at the SunDome in Yakima. The Northwest Indian Youth Conference also has been postponed until further notice, organizers said.

The following local events also have been canceled or postponed:

• March 14: Half-K run and fundraiser at Iron Horse Brewery in Ellensburg

• March 14: The Larson Gallery’s Roaring ’20s fundraiser.

• March 17: Grandview City Council special meeting

• March 28: Mug ‘n Muffin, sponsored by Harrah Grace Brethren Church

• March 28: Yakama Warriors Association’s Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day

To add an event to this list, email news@yakimaherald.com.

Randy Beehler, spokesman for the city of Yakima, said the city has increased sanitation of public transit but has not canceled any city-sponsored events. Beehler said city staff are monitoring guidance as given by the county health district, the state Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Whether or not events will be canceled is under constant consideration,” he said.

He emphasized proper hand washing and staying home if sick, as well as following the other guidelines given by the CDC and health district.

“We are relying on people to follow the universal guidelines,” he said.