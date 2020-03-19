OLYMPIA – Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced statewide restrictions on “non-urgent medical and dental procedures” so health care workers can save up protective equipment needed to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

The order, according to Inslee’s office, “applies to any non-urgent procedure that requires medical professionals to wear personal protective equipment” in all hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and dental, orthodontic and endodontic offices.

The restriction doesn’t apply to treatment on patients who have emergency or urgent situations, according to a news release. Elective surgeries can still take place if not doing them would cause harm to a patient within the coming three months.

The order also doesn’t apply to situations involving motor-vehicle accidents, or patients with strokes or heart attacks.

“Hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers may perform surgery as long as a delay or cancellation would worsen the patient’s condition,” according to the news release. “For example, the prohibition would not apply to a patient who needs a serious cancerous tumor removed, or a patient who needs their dentist to relieve pain or manage an infection.”

Procedures that are restricted under the governor’s executive order include:

• most joint replacements

• most cataract and lens surgeries

• non-urgent cardiac procedures

• cosmetic procedures

• some endoscopy

• some interventional radiology services

Inslee’s office is encouraging medical practitioners to contact their specific associations, boards or commissions if they have questions.

Inslee encouraged ambulatory surgery centers to work with their local hospitals and assist with surge capacity needs.