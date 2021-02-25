Citing statewide progress in COVID-19 containment, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that all regions will remain in Phase 2 of the state's Roadmap to Recovery reopening plan for the next several weeks.
"Today I am announcing a pause on any possibility that a region would go backward," Inslee said. "And we're making this pause in recognition of the fact that we've made incredible progress in knocking down the infection rate of COVID in the last several weeks."
Unlike with the state’s Safe Start plan last year, the Roadmap to Recovery plan is set up so that regions failing to meet Phase 2 criteria are automatically bumped back down to Phase 1. It was set up that way because COVID transmission rates spiked during the winter, Inslee said. New daily cases peaked at more than 3,000 statewide in December. That number is now less than 1,000, he said.
"Given that unprecedented level that we had in December, we had to design our reopening plan so that it was very sensitive to the potential that COVID would come screaming back," Inslee said. "But under our current data trends, and the progress we've made to knock down this third wave, they've told us that we don't need this really hair-trigger circuit-breaker."
Hence the "pause" which he described as "weekslong," though he didn't specify an end date. Nor did Inslee offer any specifics on what Phase 3 will include or when that will be announced.
"We will be answering that question in the next several weeks as we listen to people in the community, as we listen to local elected officials, local public health workers and businesses and particularly as we look at the development of the science around the variants," he said.
The reopening plan divides the state into eight regions. Yakima is in the South Central region, along with Kittitas, Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties. That region was the only part of the state still in Phase 1 after Inslee announced Feb. 11 that it had not met the requisite benchmarks to advance.
On Feb. 14, Inslee's office announced that a hospital admissions-reporting error at a Walla Walla hospital skewed the numbers and the region had indeed qualified for Phase 2. Among other eased restrictions, the upgrade meant restaurants could offer limited indoor dining, sports could be played, and gyms could offer limited indoor exercise.
Local public health officials cheered the move to Phase 2 but cautioned that a letdown in community vigilance could threaten it. To remain in Phase 2, a region must meet benchmarks in three of the state’s four categories:
- A 10% decreasing trend in case rates during the previous two-week period.
- A 10% decrease in COVID-19 hospital admission rates during the previous 14-day period.
- An ICU occupancy rate that’s less than 90%.
- And a test positivity rate of less than 10%.
“It’s not time to relax and say, ‘Hey we did it,’” Yakima Health District Environmental Health Director Shawn Magee said last week. “This is a big milestone. This is a victory. But it’s one that we must take care of and make a concerted effort to maintain."
The pause announced Thursday offers a guarantee that the county will be in Phase 2 at least a few more weeks. The governor's office said none of the regions were in danger of moving backward at this point anyway.
"There's been a very significant reduction in cases in our state, and I want to credit Washingtonians for what everybody's been doing, wearing masks and being safe," Inslee said. "There's a reason we're knocking these numbers down."