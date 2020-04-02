NACHES, Wash. — Kathaleen McFarland can't follow her familiar educational routines because of the novel coronavirus. She is teaching with learning packets and online options as Yakima County schools remain closed through April 24, but she misses her students.
Though teachers are doing their best to keep in contact with students through phone calls and emails, it's tough not seeing her fourth-graders in person at Naches Valley Elementary, working with them one-on-one, asking them about their lives and celebrating their accomplishments. McFarland and other teachers and staff can't tell their kids in the usual ways how much they care.
So late Wednesday morning, they showed them.
With a big floppy bear tied to the hood of her red Jeep, McFarland joined about 30 other vehicles in a socially-distanced, horn-honking, sign-waving, dog-friendly teacher parade from her school through nearby Naches Valley School District neighborhoods.
"I’m not the only teacher who has found themselves in tears over this situation. This is what we do," she said. "Despite the circumstances, we desire to reach out and connect with these dear kids."
Teachers left from the elementary school at 11 a.m. on a route that wound past the middle school and town hall, down Naches Avenue and by Applewood Park, along Old Naches Highway and through the Apple Loop and Cherry Lane neighborhoods — a total of about 4 miles.
Inspired by similar efforts elsewhere, they organized it through email and social media, spreading the word on the Naches Valley PTSA Facebook page. It came together quickly after a Monday email from Principal Allison Schnebly, asking how teachers were doing.
"Everybody gave a little bit of an update," said Molly Kerns, who teaches kindergarten and first-grade music. Schnebly wants them to keep in contact with their students as best they can, Kerns said.
A friend, Kristin Hayes, had told Kerns about a parade in Montana, which inspired her to send out another email to staff to gauge interest.
"Of course a ton of teachers miss their kids and really wanted to be part of it," Kerns said. "Hopefully parents are encouraged and kids are encouraged."
She and first-grade teacher Jordan Kring mapped out a course and led the parade. They put signs on their vehicles with the help of their kids — "We Miss You!" on two sides of Kring's car, which also carried her Goldendoodle, Poppy.
Dozens of people watched as the parade slowly passed through Naches. Some sat on blankets and stood on porches and in driveways. A woman paused in her gardening to wave while a man looked on from behind a big picture window.
Small family groups watched from vehicles lining parking lots at popular fruit stands, Naches Valley Middle School and in Applewood Park. Many waved their own signs, clapping and cheering when they saw favorite teachers.
"U-R-AMAZING!" one banner said in big rainbow letters. "We Miss You!" said another, and "We Love Mrs. V!"
Schnebly, who's been principal at Naches Valley Elementary for 20 years, couldn't participate because of a Zoom meeting. "I think it's a great idea," she said as she stood near the front doors before the parade began.
Overcome as more cars pulled into the parent pickup line in front of the school, she paused briefly.
"We're just looking for ways to communicate with kids," Schnebly said.
She continued, observing that the isolation is hard not just on students, but also on the adults who care about them.
"It's emotional," she said.