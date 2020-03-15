All 15 Yakima County school districts are canceling classes, effective immediately.

The Yakima School District was the first to announce that school would be closed Monday, March 16, through April 24, initiating a mandated statewide closure of schools one day early.

Twelve other districts followed suit Sunday evening.

East Valley, Grandview, Granger, Highland, Mabton, Mt. Adams, Naches Valley, Selah, Union Gap, Wapato, West Valley and Zillah school districts canceled classes via a flash alert or an announcement on their district websites.

Toppenish and Sunnyside school districts were already planning to initiate the closure early, since Monday had previously been scheduled as a professional development day.

Monday’s closure announcements came after Gov. Jay Inslee mandated Friday that public and private K-12 schools across the state close from March 17 through April 24 in response to the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the state. On Sunday, he also limited the size of gatherings statewide to 50, following a new recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to stop the spread of the respiratory virus.

The local announcements, which some school officials said were in response to the 50-person gathering cap, kicked the school closures into gear a day early.

Each district is handling staffing, meal distribution and other plans individually. While school is canceled for students, whether staff are expected to appear varies from district to district.

Districts are also charged with determining what continued learning, if any, will be implemented. All districts statewide are mandated to provide meals to low-income students and set up a child care program for first responders and health care workers, to ensure they are able to continue responding to the respiratory virus’ spread. Inslee said employees should expect to continue working, although their jobs may be different than usual.

Yakima’s details

The Yakima School District outlined detailed impacts and plans alongside the early closure in a statement in the afternoon.

The district will not be implementing remote learning due to an inability to provide equitable access to students, it said in a statement. A list of learning activities will be posted to the district’s website.

Beginning Tuesday, children ages 1 through 18 will be able to pick up a sack lunch and breakfast for the following day in the parking lot of all Yakima School District schools from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, it said. The child must be present to receive food.

Child care services for first responders and health care providers, as mandated by Inslee alongside the six-week statewide closure of public and private schools announced Friday, is set to begin March 23, the statement said. First responders and health care providers with children in the district are asked to email work credentials and care needs to responderschildcare@yakimaschools.org.

Yakima School District staff will be contacted by their supervisor if they are expected to report to work, the district said. Some staff will have job assignments or professional development assignments that will be conducted remotely.

State mandate

In addition to K-12 schools, Inslee’s Friday mandate also restricted activity at all public and private universities, colleges, community colleges, technical schools, private career schools and apprenticeships for those same dates, beginning Tuesday. It bars in-person education on campuses, aside from some lab and clinic learning where 6-foot distancing could be properly enforced. Facilities can continue to be used, and online learning was expected to continue, he said.

The Sunday mandate enforces new rules, including the closure of venues like restaurants and bars, and the new cap on gatherings of 50, which had previously been set at 250.

The decisions were in response to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, cases of which have continued to grow to 769 as of Sunday, according to the state Department of Health.

There are four confirmed cases in Yakima County, according to the DOH.

COVID-19 is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2, which is part of the same family as the flu and common cold. Primary symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. These usually appear two to 14 days after exposure.

Most people experience only mild symptoms, but some people develop more severe symptoms like pneumonia, which can be fatal. This is most common in those with preexisting conditions.