An immunization clinic for kids 18 and under is planned Thursday at Inspire Development Center in Sunnyside.
The clinic will provide routine childhood immunizations for children ages birth to 18. Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be provided for those 12 and older. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available, according to a news release.
The clinic is planned from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the center, 1751 Washington Court, in Sunnyside. A similar clinic was held Wednesday at the Inspire center in Wapato.
It is sponsored by Yakima Health District, Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, Molina Healthcare and Columbia Safety.
In addition, free mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics for those 12 and up are planned this week:
Thursday
• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fiesta Foods, 1088 E. Nob Hill Blvd., Yakima.
• 6-8 p.m., Stanton Academy, 802 River Road, Yakima.
Friday
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Granger High school, 315 Mentzer Ave., Granger.