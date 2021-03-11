ZILLAH — The beautiful new home of Sheila and Alvaro Lopez is especially quiet these days. Two big dogs and a little dog let them know when visitors arrive, but there are few because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Down the hall to the back of the big house is the bedroom they planned for Sheila's mother, Beverly Ann Collins. They didn't get the attached patio finished, but Beverly chose all the decor in a nearby bathroom.
For Sheila, the silence is emotionally painful. Her mother died of COVID-19 early on the morning of Oct. 12 after fighting the virus for two weeks. Beverly, who was 73, never moved into her bedroom in the large house constructed by her son-in-law.
"She was my best friend," said Sheila, the youngest of four daughters. "She was the reason we built this."
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, James Jeffers Collins, and their son, Jeffery Allen Collins. She is survived by Sheila, Donna Morler of Seattle, Marilyn Matthews of Yakima and Venita Tupy of Wapato plus 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
"We still don't know how she contracted it," Sheila said. "We thought we were being as careful as we could be."
An agricultural worker most of her life, Beverly Ann Phares was born in Oregon on Jan. 2, 1947. Her mother was also an agricultural worker who traveled to the Yakima Valley for jobs and decided to stay. Beverly married her husband in Yakima in May 1962. He died five years ago and asked Sheila to take care of her mother, who moved in with them after he died. They lived then in another home on Yakima Valley Highway.
"When my dad passed, she had a really hard time. And then we lost my brother shortly after that," said Sheila, who grew up in the Lower Valley and graduated from Wapato High School. She and Alvaro have three children — James, Emilio and Rachel.
Beverly liked doing yard work around the property, among other favorite pastimes.
"She loved being out with the dogs. She loved doing puzzles; she said it kept her mind busy," Sheila said. "Mostly, she just wanted to be with me. She was friends with my friends."
Beverly enjoyed watching the news and avidly tracked progression of COVID-19 in the United States. Last spring, she was in the early stages of COPD and had some worrisome health issues, so she got tested twice for the novel coronavirus, Sheila said. Both came back negative.
In late September, her mom was having trouble breathing, Sheila said. She went into the hospital in Yakima, Virginia Mason Memorial, late Sept. 27. A nephew's wife worked there and would walk by her room on the fourth floor and wave at Beverly, who did well the first few days.
Her mother had fallen in the shower, and Sheila got sick after helping her mother, then Alvaro. They all suffered from severe gastrointestinal issues, debilitating headaches and fatigue. "My husband was really sick," she said.
"I was very ill when my mom was in the hospital. We had to do Zoom just so we could see her," Sheila said. In the second Zoom meeting arranged by the hospital chaplain, she told everyone goodbye. They wanted a third meeting, but Beverly was too sick then. She had developed blood clots despite thinners, and doctors wanted to operate but told Sheila she wouldn't survive on a ventilator.
"It's like she knew," said Sheila, who called often when her mom was in the hospital. "I was so sick that second week. I just wish I could have been there holding her hand."
"The sad thing is with this COVID, you can't be there with your family. She was there for everybody and then nobody could be there with her."
Her family never thought they would suffer such an unimaginable loss because of COVID-19. They don't want Beverly to be forgotten and strive to keep her memory alive and encourage people to reach out and support each other.
Family members are especially careful when they have to go out, limiting trips as much as possible. Alvaro works in construction, but Sheila is home these days after working as a nurse's aide and teacher's aide. She is concerned about relatives in Texas, where the governor recently lifted the mask mandate.
"I think it's a little bit too soon to lift that," she said. "When you lose a family member to this, it's real."
Beverly wanted her youngest daughter to wear her wedding ring. Sheila took off her own ring and wears her mom's ring in its place.
"It brings me some type of peace, knowing that she's with me," she said. She also has her mom's dog, a long-haired chihuahua named Kiki. Her mom was an animal lover and enjoyed seeing the goats and sheep on nearby land as she sat at the dining room table she chose. Sheila also keeps a bowl of candy out, just like her mom did.
She video chats with her sisters every day. And in another room, she keeps her mother's cremains in a pretty display cabinet along with those of her dad and brother. "She's not here; her ashes are. She's with God," Sheila said. But sometimes she goes in the room, turns on the light in the cabinet and plays music. It comforts her.
Someday family will have a special memorial for Beverly. She impacted many people, and Sheila misses her every day.
"Appreciate your mom," she said.