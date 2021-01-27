When the pandemic began to sweep across Washington last year, pressure mounted for hospitals and health clinics. Health professionals were reeling from the sudden impact of the virus and trying to learn on their feet how to care for patients and to keep themselves safe in the process.
Elective procedures were put on hold, leading to furloughs of some staff, while demand for other health workers increased.
For college programs training upcoming health professionals in Central Washington and beyond, this also meant a shift.
“The hospitals had to deal with the immediate crisis, did not have the bandwidth to supervise students, and did not have enough masks and supplies to keep them safe in patient care,” said Dr. Anita Showalter, Pacific Northwest University-Health Sciences' associate dean for clinical education.
At the same time, local programs were discussing how to keep their students safe, officials said.
From the national level to local, students were pulled from clinical rotations for several weeks.
In Central Washington, this impacted students in programs like the PNWU and Washington State University medical programs, nursing students at WSU, Heritage University and Yakima Valley College, and medical assistant and public sciences students from Perry Technical Institute or Central Washington University.
In the months since then, some health care students have been able to return to clinical settings. But clinical slots remain more limited or different than pre-pandemic options, officials from local health programs reported.
As a result, health care programs have become innovative in finding ways to secure clinical experiences for students and prepare them for employment. For some, that means creative scheduling with clinical partners, while others are using simulations or helping with community efforts like administering vaccinations.
Medical programs
For PNWU medical students, the rotation pause was relatively short.
“After those first weeks, our students began to be welcomed back on clinical rotations, but not all were open,” said Showalter.
Classes continued by teleconference and all but a few students are back on rotations at 16 sites across a five-state region. Showalter said a small number of sites are still not ready to accept students for clinical rotations. For students who need to quarantine due to exposure or contraction of COVID-19, online options remain available, she said.
After graduating from PNWU’s four-year osteopathic medicine program, students go on to do a residency program. Only after completing that would students begin looking for work.
Fourth-year students are interviewing for residency programs, said Showalter.
“They usually spend time traveling to these residencies and doing rotations there to determine where they would like to continue training after graduation, but many of our students were not able to do these rotations because of travel restrictions,” she said.
Instead, interviews are being done by teleconference, meaning students will end up in programs they have never visited.
“This creates a very different dynamic for the students, but we expect them to do well during residency selection,” said Showalter.
In Washington State University’s doctor of medicine program, clinical hours also halted early in the pandemic. But students in their third and fourth years have largely returned to rotations in Spokane, Tri-Cities, Vancouver and Everett, said Christina VerHeul, director of communications for the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine.
First- and second-year students who would ordinarily begin spending shorter amounts of time in these clinical settings to get to know the environment and community are not able to participate, she said, since the clinical environment is “still quite stretched.” That’s not a setback for these students, though, since those clinical hours are an added feature rather than a requirement.
Graduating students are similarly applying for residency programs, said VerHeul, and there are no signs to suggest that recruitment will be disrupted by the pandemic.
Nursing programs
At Heritage in Toppenish, clinical hours for junior and senior students in the bachelor of science in nursing program were also initially disrupted when the pandemic hit.
That meant for some students who would have been graduating last spring, there were clinical hours left to complete stretching into the new year, said Linda Rossow, an assistant professor for the program.
“It was quite a scramble,” she said of trying to arrange clinical opportunities for students.
While students have since been able to resume clinical hours across a handful of Central Washington sites, including Prosser, Grandview and Ellensburg, Rossow said the bottleneck early in the pandemic has left some students behind. Seniors this year will be “double-booked in their last semester trying to get in their clinical hours,” she said.
That’s in part because where the program would normally expect to place several students for clinical, they might be able to just send one or two at present, she said. But as a result, the program has developed new relationships. In addition to its partnership with Yakima Valley Memorial, Astria Toppenish is taking on a few of its students, she said.
Still, a delayed completion of clinical hours could also mean a delay in nursing students studying for and completing their National Council of State Boards of Nursing exams, postponing their job search, said Rossow.
Washington State University’s nursing program, whose facilities are at the PNWU campus, reports still having limitations on clinical sites.
“But we’re being creative in managing it,” said Lisa Vickers, the WSU nursing campus director in Yakima. “Sites are so busy with COVID patients that some are reducing the maximum number of students they’ll take. We’ve gotten creative about scheduling, and in supplementing clinical instruction with virtual experiences.”
This includes online interactive scenarios in which students assess and “treat” health conditions similar to what they might find in a clinical setting.
Yakima Valley College’s two-year associates of nursing program usually offers students 575 clinical hours across the duration of the program – well above the state requirement of 500, according to director of nursing Wendy Baker. Of those, 510 would be in traditional clinical settings like hospitals or nursing homes.
During the pandemic, though, the state nursing commission provided emergency rules that allowed programs flexibility in offering students simulations or lab time in lieu of traditional clinical experience, as long as they completed the hours needed.
With Yakima Valley Memorial having reduced the number of people – and students – on a unit, some student hours were shifted to simulation practice on high-fidelity mannequins or virtual simulations, said Baker. For those labs that did take place in person, the class size was reduced from an average of 10 students to six to allow for social distancing, increasing instructor time. Still, no students have fallen behind on clinical hours, she said.
In terms of hiring, none of the three local nursing programs had hard data from the pandemic era. But all reported anecdotally that students were getting jobs after their license examinations, some of which were outside of their desired area of focus but within nursing.
Medical assistant, health sciences programs
At Perry Technical Institute, medical assistant students have continued developing hands-on skills both by training in the campus’ clinic on other students and by helping on the front-lines of the pandemic, said program instructor Kindra Heintz.
“Externally, with the release of the COVID vaccine, (the) industry has requested the help of Perry’s medical assistant students,” she said. “We have assisted the Yakima Valley Farm Workers clinics with administering COVID vaccines, and previously with their Influenza vaccines.”
The Yakima Health District also requested Perry Tech student help with COVID-19 vaccines, and students will be volunteering with the district in coming weeks, said Heintz.
As far as employment, Heintz said medical assistants were “deemed essential from the onset of the pandemic.”
“As such, employment demand does not seem to be affected by COVID, as they have remained essential throughout,” she said. “Adjustments have been made in industry but the need for competent medical assistants has remained steady.”
At Central Washington University, a series of programs in the Department of Health Sciences have been impacted by COVID-19. While that’s created challenges in some areas, it’s opened new opportunities in others, said Ethan Bergman, the department’s chair.
The department has had issues trying to find clinical training opportunities for students in para-medicine, public health and dietetics programs, he said. The number of clinical slots for students have diminished during COVID-19. Still, students are required to have field experience to graduate.
“Sometimes we’ve had to do something more simulative than in the field,” said Bergman.
In the school’s exercise science program, professors are simulating clinic settings experiences students would be expected to be exposed to in a physical therapy office, and the students are working through them from a research standpoint.
Dietetics intern students, who would usually spend nine months in the field rotating through clinical settings, were given the option to postpone their clinical training both because of challenges in finding placements and in order to ensure students feel safe. Out of nine students, three deferred their rotations, said Bergman.
But while health care and public health settings have fewer opportunities to take on students for training, graduates are in high demand, said Bergman.
As the last academic year came to a close, he said the department saw public health students being recruited by health departments throughout the state to support with processes like contract tracing. Some graduated before beginning this work while others began the work while taking their final classes, said Bergman.
“Our students and graduates are in high demand right now,” he said. “It was an easy transition. A tough job, but they had the background."