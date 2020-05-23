COVID-19 can be lethal. That isn’t subject to debate.
But what is the COVID-19 death rate in Yakima County?
Or, to put it another way, just how bad is it here?
Calculating the number of deaths by the number of confirmed cases shows Yakima County with a fatality rate lower than many Washington counties.
But using a population model — calculating the number of deaths per 100,000 people — shows Yakima County with the highest death rate in the state.
The two approaches frame the debate about the threat posed by the coronavirus. It’s deadly — but in Yakima County, how deadly?
A highly criticized study by a Stanford University researcher suggests more testing would reveal the virus isn’t as deadly as initially perceived. The study has yet to undergo a peer review.
Other researchers say the virus’ fatality rate is undercounted by tens of thousands of deaths because many may have died at home early in the pandemic without being tested.
At least one local lawmaker — Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima — has joined a few other state lawmakers in a lawsuit seeking to lift Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order, saying the virus doesn’t pose the risk initially anticipated.
State and local health experts reject the claim, citing the rapid spread of the virus and increasing deaths.
Lifting the order that has brought the economy to a crawl would be a mistake right now, said Dr. Tanny Davenport, who has been on the front lines treating patients at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital.
“It worries me when I see our community say, ‘Hey, our community can open up,’ ” he said. “We’re still seeing our cases go up on average by 70, 80 cases a day.”
The data
As of Friday, 81 people had died of the virus in Yakima County and confirmed cases totaled 2,775, according to the Yakima Health District.
Calculating deaths as a percentage of confirmed cases, Yakima County would have a COVID-19 death rate of 2.9% — lower than most other counties in the state reporting such deaths. Statewide, the rate is 5.5%, according the state Department of Health.
Here are other rates calculated from Thursday’s data:
- Nearby Benton County had 60 such deaths and 659 confirmed cases for a death rate of 9.1%.
- Pierce County had 72 deaths and 1,833 cases for a rate of 3.9%
- Snohomish County had 133 deaths and 2,856 cases for a rate of 4.7%.
- King County had 534 deaths with 7,645 cases for a rate of 7%.
Statewide, there were 1,044 deaths and 19,117 confirmed cases as of Thursday, according to the state Department of Health’s website.
The majority of cases in Yakima County are concentrated in younger populations, between 20 and 50 years old, local health officials said.
Younger people are less likely to have severe symptoms that can lead to hospitalization and death, said Yakima Health District spokeswoman Lilian Bravo.
“This may be why we are seeing a lower death rate,” she said. “It is still too soon to make definitive conclusions, but this is a trend that we think may be impacting that mortality rate due to COVID-19.”
Davenport said basing Yakima County’s death rate on confirmed cases doesn’t provide a true assessment.
Yakima County is conducting more tests than other counties, he said.
“We’re testing many who are asymptomatic. That means our number is diluted,” Davenport said.
Asymptomatic cases are those who are infected but experience no symptoms and they account for about 20% of cases in the county, he said.
Yakima County has administered 10,382 tests, which is a rate of 4,164 tests per 100,000 people. That’s a rate ahead of King County, which has administered the most tests at 85,854, for a rate of 3,969 per 100,000 people. Test data was provided by the state Department of Health as of Monday.
Yakima County has a population of more than 249,000 compared to King County’s population of nearly 2.2 million.
Davenport said using the population base provides a better model to gauge the gravity of COVID-19 deaths here.
“I would definitely say that if you look at our numbers per 100,000 people, that’s the best reflection of how serious this is for Yakima County,” he said.
Yakima County’s death rate is 31.7 per 100,000 people compared to King County’s 24.5 per 100,000, according to Thursday’s data.
Benton County’s death rate of 30.9 per 100,000 is similar to Yakima’s while Snohomish County’s rate is 16.8 per 100,000. Pierce County’s rate is 8.3 per 100,000.
Hospitalizations
When the county first began counting cases in mid-March, officials at Memorial anticipated the hospital being overrun with COVID-19 patients by April 8.
Fortunately that didn’t happen.
Davenport and health district officials attribute much of that to Gov. Inslee’s statewide “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, which closed all non-essential businesses and halted social gatherings.
Davenport also credits the hospital’s decision to suspend all elective procedures as well as the public’s willingness to adhere to social distancing, wearing masks in public and frequent hand washing.
On Wednesday morning, there were 34 people hospitalized with COVID-19 countywide. Of those, 23 were at Memorial, with eight of them on respirators, Davenport said.
Fifteen other sick patients at the hospital that day were awaiting test results, he said.
“Our hospital isn’t as busy because we’ve done our due diligence of shutting down elective procedures,” Davenport said.
The hospital’s intensive care unit is busy with COVID-19 patients and last week several patients were transferred to hospitals on the west side of the state, where they are receiving a higher level of care, Davenport said.
Patients who are transferred outside the county are not counted in the health district’s daily updates, Bravo said.
However, patients from here who die at facilities outside the county are included in the health district’s daily update, she said.
The ability to transfer patients has helped prevent the hospital from being overrun, he said.
“Luckily the state hasn’t been overrun and we’ve been able to transfer patients,” Davenport said.
Davenport said Wednesday he didn’t have the number of patients transferred the previous week at his fingertips but said the hospital would provide that information. On Friday, Memorial spokeswoman Bridget Turrell said she couldn’t immediately provide numbers because multiple departments were involved in the patient transfers.
Astria Health, which operates hospitals in Sunnyside and Toppenish, declined to provide any information about the number of COVID-19 patients.
The deaths
Critics of the state’s stay-at-home order, such as state Rep. Corry, claim the virus mostly threatens older people with underlying health conditions.
Davenport disagrees, saying his hospital is treating several patients in their 30s, 40s and 50s.
In a May 7 story, he said young, healthy people at the hospital have died from the virus.
“There are still people who are intubated and dying who are not in a high-risk category,” he told Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Janelle Retka. “There are individuals who have come to our hospital who have been healthy, who have been young, who have been intubated and passed away from COVID-19.”
Davenport cited a death involving a patient in their 30s, and three others involving patients in their 40s.
Of the 79 deaths in the county, only one was confirmed as not having underlying health conditions — a person in their 50s — while another remained undetermined, Bravo said.
Davenport said his definition of underlying health conditions may differ from the health district’s, which he says is “fairly wide.”
Bravo said patients with any chronic health condition are classified as having underlying health issues.
Davenport said his definition isn’t as broad.
“People with high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma — those people are still healthy and doing fine until they get COVID-19,” he said. “People with asthma, may be underlying, but I don’t expect them to get intubated and die.”
A majority of the deaths — 71 — have involved people over 60. People over 80 accounted for the largest segment of deaths — 38.
At least 69 deaths were connected to outbreaks at nursing homes, Bravo said.
Davenport said as the virus continues to spread, the hospital is seeing an increase in younger patients.
“I think there is a misperception by the lay public thinking ‘This is only going to affect my grandparents,’ ” he said. “We do have people in the hospital right now in their 30s, 40s and 50s being taken care of for COVID complications.”