COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached the highest point since July at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital in Yakima, with more than 70 staff out for COVID-related reasons.
As of Tuesday, the hospital had 30 COVID patients, its highest since July 9, said Dr. Marty Brueggemann, chief medical officer at Virginia Mason Memorial.
"On top of that, 73 employees (are) out for COVID or COVID-related issues, so there’s a huge strain on trying to keep beds staffed," he said.
County-wide, 48 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, with four people intubated. Hospitalizations peaked in the high 50s in the county in June.
Virginia Mason Memorial is the only hospital in the city of Yakima, with Astria Health operating hospitals in Sunnyside and Toppenish. Memorial has about 2,900 total staff.
Tracking by region
The state is tracking acute and intensive care hospital beds by region. Yakima County is in the south central region with Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Kittitas and Walla Walla counties. As of Wednesday, more than 700 staffed acute care beds were available in the region for adults, and 71% of them were occupied, according to the state Department of Health dashboard.
There were 141 acute care patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 in the south-central region, making up 18.7% of those beds. That’s above the state’s goal of 10%. It's up from 108 patients on Thanksgiving week.
A total of 95 ICU beds were available in the region with 77 occupied. As of Wednesday, 38 of the beds were occupied by suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.
Hospitals are coordinating with other hospitals in the region to share bed capacity. Recently, Virginia Mason Memorial accepted a patient from Idaho due to maxed-out capacity there. As resources continue to stretch out, it will become more difficult to find places to send patients, Brueggemann said.
Brueggemann said Memorial is at 65% capacity, but cautioned that figure includes all beds.
“Many of our beds are reserved for other purposes such as labor and delivery or psychiatry beds. So we can’t mix and match all 226 of our beds," he said.
Patient surge
The hospital is more prepared for the challenge than it was earlier this year, he said.
“The first time around it came quickly so we were scrambling for the same resources, but fortunately this time we knew it was coming so we increased our rates of PPE, N95s, gowns, and gloves and have adopted a visitor policy more tailored to COVID,” Brueggemann said.
With Christmas around the corner, public health experts urge people not to travel or gather indoors.
“We are expecting a surge in patients, and it’s getting more difficult to manage patients, beds and staff," Brueggemann said. "There is a huge temptation not to mask and not to physically distance during the holidays, and it's crucial that folks resist."
Representatives with Astria Health couldn't be reached for comment.