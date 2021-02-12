The fact that Yakima County and the other five counties in the South Central region did not meet the criteria to move into Phase 2 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan came as a surprise to officials at the Yakima Health District.
“We thought we had a good shot to move into Phase 2,” said Lilian Bravo, director of public health partnerships for the Yakima Health District, in a phone interview Friday evening.
The Yakima Health District has seen declining numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations at the county level.
The Department of Health’s report stated that the South Central region, including Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Columbia, Kittitas and Columbia counties, met just two of the four metrics the department tracks. That means the region remains in Phase 1 for another two weeks. Restrictions on social and business activity will continue.
To move into Phase 2, a region must meet criteria in three of four metrics. The state looks at the trend in the 14-day rate in new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, the trend in the 14-day rate of new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 population, the average 7-day percent occupancy of staffed ICU beds and the percent of positive COVID-19 tests.
The South Central region did not meet the criteria for hospital admission rates or the percentage of positive tests. It easily met the requirements in the new COVID-19 case trend and ICU bed occupancy.
The rest of the state's seven other regions will be in Phase 2 for the next two weeks. The changes take effect Sunday and remain in effect until March 1. The next announcement will be on Feb. 25.
Here's a breakdown on how the region fared with the criteria:
Hospital admissions
The state seeks a decline in the hospitalization admission rate per 100,000 population.
According to figures provided by the State Department of Health, the South Central region had a hospital admission rate of 36.4 per 100,000 for the period that ended on Feb. 6. That was an increase of 9% from the previous two-week period that ended on Jan. 23, when the rate was 33.5 per 100,000.
The other seven regions saw a decline in the hospital admission rate — from 14% in the Puget Sound region to 60% in the North Central region. The decrease statewide was 16%.
The increase in the South Central region’s hospital admission rate ran counter to declining hospitalization trends in Yakima County, Bravo said.
“From what we’re seeing, Yakima County did not contribute to (the increase),” she said. “If anything, we’ve seen significant drops in those time frames.”
Yakima County’s daily hospitalization numbers, reported by Yakima Health District, were in the high-60s in early January before declining to the 25-30 range during the final week of January into the first week of February.
Hospitalizations in the past week have dropped even further – to the mid-teens in the last four days.
Positive tests
The South Central region has a positive test percentage above what is desired by state public health officials.
To move into Phase 2, the state is seeking the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests to be below 10%.
For the seven-day period ending Jan. 23, the South Central total was 14%.
Yakima County was above that number, with 18% positive tests from Jan. 19-25. Still, it's an improvement from where the county was in late December and early January.
Three other regions were at or above 10%. The East and North Central regions were at 10%, while the Southwest region also reported a 14% positive test rate. The statewide positive test rate was at 7%.
ICU bed occupancy
During the seven days ending Feb. 8, the South Central region reported an average 86% occupancy rate of staffed ICU beds.
To move into Phase 2, occupancy must be below 90%.
Statewide, the average occupancy rate was 81%. Among the other seven regions, average occupancy rates ranged from 71% to 87%.
New COVID-19 cases on the decline
The South Central region reported a notable decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000.
For the two weeks ending Jan. 30, the South Central region reported 462.3 cases per 100,000, a 41% decrease from the two weeks ending Jan. 16, when the new case rate was 789.8 per 100,000.
The South Central region’s decline in cases was similar to that of the state, which reported a 40% decline. Decreases in the new COVID-19 case rate in the state’s other regions ranged from 28% to 43%.