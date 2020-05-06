As cases of the new coronavirus grew in Yakima, local midwives began seeing a dramatic increase in calls from pregnant women interested in home or out-of-hospital birthing.
These local professionals are trained in out-of-hospital deliveries for low-risk clients, and can also provide prenatal and postpartum care for the mom and baby. Their clientele is usually small.
With new interest piqued in the community, each said they had an influx of calls, and the majority had either reached or exceeded their maximum number of openings.
Increase in clientele
Washington is well-respected for the prominence of midwives in the state and its midwife-friendly policies.
A 2018 study found that states where midwives are integrated into the medical system well see lower C-section rates, prematurity and infant mortality. Washington ranked best in the country.
In Yakima County, there are four established midwives. Three work in births at home, while midwife Erin Elkins recently established a birthing center — a happy medium between hospital and home birth.
Local hospital staff and midwives report a strong working relationship, making it easy for midwives to transfer clients to hospital births if necessary, such as when a baby is breech.
The local midwives’ client loads vary. Two reported taking a maximum of three or four clients a month, while Elkins’ clientele is building up. A fourth midwife usually caps her numbers at six.
Concerns raised by the arrival of COVID-19 in Yakima in mid-March led to an increase in calls from potential clients.
April Hougan, whose practice Sky Valley Midwifery is based in Ellensburg but serves Yakima and Grant counties in addition to Kittitas, has as many as nine deliveries each month scheduled through October as a result, compared to her usual load of up to six clients. She took on 15 new clients amid COVID-19 concerns, she said.
Hayley Swedelius’ Fireside Midwifery took on 12 new clients because of the influx of calls. She was able to maintain four clients each month, which she likes to keep as a limit due to the hands-on nature of midwifery.
Janelle Weishaar, another Yakima midwife who runs Little Blessings Birth Services, said she only took on three new clients due to COVID-19. But she was getting a new inquiry almost daily in April, which is atypical.
Watershed Birth Center, which Elkins and her husband launched at the end of March, was building up its local clientele when the outbreak began, and also received several inquiries related to COVID-19.
Incoming calls from moms
Weishaar said calls were often simply about what home birth was like, since many callers had never considered the prospect before. Each midwife said there were a variety of reasons individuals were calling.
Some callers were concerned about not being able to bring their other children to the hospital, since Virginia Mason Memorial and Astria Health hospitals have limited visitors. In each case, only one spouse or support person was allowed in with the patient in an effort to limit the respiratory virus’ spread. For some families, midwives said finding child care was a complicating issue, especially in the context of statewide stay-at-home orders or if extended family lived out of town.
Others were concerned about access to their doctors and concerned about being in a hospital in the time of COVID-19.
The reason a woman chooses a home birth is important to the Valley’s midwives.
“If you were potentially fearful of home birth before, just because of a pandemic, that won’t change that fear,” said Weishaar. “Trying to pick the lesser of two fears isn’t necessarily a smart decision in pregnancy.”
Instead, local midwives said they took on clients who had previously had an out-of-hospital birth or who had previously considered the prospect. They said trust between the parents and the midwife was fundamental for a safe out-of-hospital birth.
How far along someone was in their pregnancy is also a factor.
“If you’re a late transfer, you haven’t been preparing your whole pregnancy for what an unmedicated birth is going to be like,” Swedelius mentioned as a concern.
For Weishaar, she said the decision not to take on some late-term pregnancies was the result of a candid conversation that, like midwives, local hospitals are taking various measures to ensure safe deliveries.
Keeping safe
Midwives said their practice itself has changed because of the virus.
The role is meant to be personal and hands-on — in a literal sense, with midwives determining the size of a baby by touching the mother’s belly, for example. Because of the coronavirus, many consultations have moved to video conferences. Only landmark visits or ultrasounds are done in person, they said. But each said they would make exceptions if someone had concerns.
Swedelius said she and her clients wear masks during in-person visits. She sterilizes each piece of equipment with bleach and wipes down all of her belongings before leaving the client’s house. She also changes her clothes, puts the used clothes in a bag and puts them in the laundry when she arrives home. Her shoes stay outside the door and she immediately showers when she gets to her house.
A small client base means that these steps are manageable.
Hougan, who has nine clients some months this year, said she had decided not to offer water births during the outbreak. She’s been receiving regular deliveries of personal protective equipment from Kittitas County Public Health.
Weishaar said she had reduced the length of any in-person visits she does have to allow time to fully sanitize her clinic space before the next client visit.
And each midwife noted that in the case of a hospital transfer, they would have to leave their client at the door, since midwives were not being allowed into local hospitals, as part of the effort to control potential spread of the virus. It’s not ideal for the midwives, who like to be with their client for the entire process even in the case of a transfer — but “it’s different times,” Swedelius said.
Hospital safety measures
Each local midwife also emphasized the efforts being taken at local hospitals to protect patients, and to ensure that they had a positive birth story. Even with a pandemic, the majority of deliveries take place in hospitals.
“The hospital is doing everything they can,” Weishaar said of safety and comfort measures. “You’re still going to have a great birth story, even though it’s a crazy time and your nurse might look a little different because of all the personal protective equipment.”
Tammy Smebeck, the senior director of surgical services for the Family Birthplace at Memorial, echoed her.
“We still want them to have a positive birth experience,” she said of new parents. “We want it to be a happy time even though we have to limit some of our visitors. We want it to be as positive as it can be, and we take their safety very seriously. We want a healthy mom, but we want a healthy baby too.”
Smebeck said the hospital’s births were higher this April than last year. Projections based on doctor office records of expected deliveries show that upcoming births will continue to follow that trend, she said.
Astria Health has also seen an increase in hospital deliveries.
To ensure patient and baby safety, both hospitals have limited visitors amid the outbreak, are screening patients and their support system for symptoms of the virus before admitting them, and are having staff wear full protective equipment.
If an expecting mom has a positive or suspected case of COVID-19, Smebeck said Memorial has isolation rooms away from other new moms.
“OB-GYNs, MDs, family practices, home births, hospitals — we’re all doing what we can to ensure we’re still providing excellent care,” said Weishaar.