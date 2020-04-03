A Yakima broadcasting company will air Palm Sunday and Easter Mass in Spanish, along with Mass for the next several weeks.
Hispanavision Television will air Palm Sunday and Easter Masses in Spanish at 9 a.m. — along with regular Mass in Spanish at that same time every Sunday for the forseeable future — on its stations KWYT and KYPK, which are affiliated with Estrella TV and Azteca America networks, respectively, said Orson Bevins, general manager.
Estrella TV is available free over the air on Channel 36.1 in Yakima County and on Spectrum Cable channels 204 or 803 (HD). Azteca America is available free over the air on channel 32.1 in Yakima County and on Spectrum Cable channels 276 or 888(HD).
Hispanavision Television broadcasts 15 television networks throughout Yakima County on channels 31, 32 and 36. Its channels are not carried by Dish or DirecTV, Bevins said.
Stay-home orders
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Diocese of Yakima has temporarily suspended the public celebration of Mass, and granted dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass. Religious gatherings are not allowed for under Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The diocesan website, yakimadiocese.org, has a decree establishing pastoral directives during the coronavirus pandemic, including the plan for Holy Week.
Yakima Bishop Joseph Tyson will celebrate Easter Sunday Mass in English at 4:30 p.m. from St. Paul Cathedral in Yakima. It will be broadcast on KIMA TV channel 29 in Yakima, channel 51 in Ellensburg and KEPR TV channel 19 in the Tri-Cities.
He also will have a Palm Sunday Mass at noon on CW9 in English, Tyson said in a Facebook post.
Services in Spanish
Recently, the Diocese contacted Hispanavision TV if the station might also be able to air weekly Masses in Spanish, Bevins said.
"We worked with Bishop Tyson and provided video equipment and committed to broadcast Mass for at least two months on two of our networks, all at no cost whatsoever," he said in an email.
Hispanavision has reached out to other Spanish-speaking churches in Yakima to air their services on its stations. It recently aired the services of seven different Spanish-speaking churches at no cost, Bevins said.
"If they didn’t already have video equipment, we helped them to capture their service during the week with high-definition cell phones, then we scheduled for air on Saturday and Sunday," he said. "Our commitment is to air the services until each is able to congregate again in their respective houses of worship."
For questions about programming, how to watch its channels or more information, call the Hispanavision Television office at 509-452-8817.