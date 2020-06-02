Heritage University’s annual Bounty of the Valley scholarship dinner will be a telethon this year in light of COVID-19.
The one-hour televised event will air at 7 p.m. Saturday on KAPP and KVEW-TV. It also will be available for streaming online at heritage.edu/sd2020.
The stories of Heritage students and alumni will be featured. Community, business and local political leaders will make appearances.
This year marks the 34th year of the fundraising event. All proceeds go directly to student scholarships in the following academic year.
“In the changed world that we find ourselves in at the moment, so many students and their families have lost their jobs, which they count on to help pay for college,” David Wise, the vice president of Heritage’s university advancement said in a news release. “In order for our students to stay in school, the need for scholarship support will be more critical now than ever.”
Last year, the event raised $742,000 in scholarships.
School administrators said they had faith in the generosity of the Yakima Valley community, and said the televised event provided an opportunity for new community partners to be exposed to the event.