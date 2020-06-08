The Yakima County Development Association is now accepting applications for grants aimed to help micro Yakima County businesses outside the city of Yakima.
The Small Business Coronavirus Assistance program is funded through Community Development Block Grant, or CDBG, funding.
Business recipients would receive up to $5,000 used as reimbursement for day-to-day expenses. Allowed expenses included payroll, rent/mortgage, utilities and inventory.
Businesses must meet several criteria. They must have a physical location in Yakima County, but not within the city limits of the city of Yakima. The business must have five or fewer employees, including the business owner. The business owner must have an annual household income that is 80% of the county’s medium and documented loss of income of 25% or more due to COVID-19.
Franchises, chains or businesses not legal under federal requirements are not eligible.
To apply, the business owners must provide the following personal and business documents: driver’s license, social security number, last two individual tax returns, last two pay stubs (if applicable), documentation of SSI income (if applicable), Washington state business license, DUNS number (the organization can help in getting the number if needed), documents to prove loss of revenue, monthly operating expenses and documentation of the number of employees. Such materials are a requirement for a federally funded program but also provides the organization ability to understand ongoing operating needs and financial need.
Applications for the first round of funding will be accepted through June 19. The applications will be evaluated and ranked by a task force that will recommend 40 applications for consideration for funding. There will be additional rounds if funds are available.
A separate grant program for businesses within the city of Yakima is in the works.
For more information, go to ChooseYakimaValley.com or call 509-575-1140.
One-on-one assistance will be available in Spanish and English for the following dates and locations:
June 8: 10 a.m.-noon, 119 E.Third St, Wapato
June 8: 2-4 p.m., 109 Seventh St., Zillah
June 9: 10 a.m. to noon, 303 Naches Ave., Naches
June 9: 2-4 p.m., 608 Wisconsin Road, Tieton
June 10: 10 a.m. to noon, 106 S. Second St., Selah
June 10: 2-4 p.m., 255 W. Seattle Ave., Moxee
June 11: 10 a.m. to noon, 508 Sunnyside Ave., Granger
June 11: 2-4 p.m., 801 Buena Road, Buena