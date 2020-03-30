The U.S. Bankruptcy Court will hold a hearing Tuesday on a motion that would allow Astria Health to lease the shuttered Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima to the state for use as a field hospital for coronavirus response efforts.

Officials from the state Department of Health contacted Astria Health on Sunday about leasing Astria Regional for a field hospital, which prompted Astria Health to file a notice with the court Sunday. An emergency motion Monday provided more details.

In an e-mailed statement Monday, Astria Health said the state's move came in response to a March 20 letter from Astria Health CEO John Gallagher offering to sell or lease the building for a field hospital.

According to an interim draft lease agreement negotiated by both Astria Health and state officials Sunday, the state would lease the building for six months for $1.5 million a month. The final version of lease is still subject to negotiation, Astria said in the bankruptcy court filing.

In a declaration filed with the motion, Nathan Weed, director of community health systems for the state Department of Health, confirmed that it wanted to lease the Astria Regional facility because “all its beds can be made available immediately for COVID-19 patients.”

The move is also being done to prepare for the need to “treat more COVID-19 patients in Eastern and Central Washington.”

No final decision

Outside of that declaration, state officials have not publicly confirmed any plans for the Astria Regional facility.

During a news conference Monday afternoon, Gov. Jay Inslee said the facility offers good assets as a potential field hospital site, but that “no final decision has been made.”

Inslee elaborated that whatever field hospitals are set up would operate as a statewide network. A hospital in Yakima could potentially serve patients from other parts of the state if the need warrants it.

“We’re looking at this as a system to maximize those beds,” Inslee said.

Astria Regional closed in January, leaving Virginia Mason Memorial as the only hospital in Yakima. Astria Health still operates hospitals in Toppenish and Sunnyside and medical clinics throughout the Yakima Valley. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May.

Converting the building

In the emergency motion, Astria Health said it granted access to the building to the state on Monday so it can start preparations to convert the building. Providing immediate building access to the state was crucial to the state preserving “critical Federal resources that can be utilized to treat COVID-19 patients,” according to bankruptcy filings.

Astria Regional had 214 licensed beds but operated well-below capacity at the time of its closure in mid-January. According to the interim lease agreement, Astria Health said the facility has the capacity for up to 243 beds with oxygen “if configured properly.”

The state would be responsible to any improvements to the building as well any necessary maintained and repair needed during the term of the lease.

The state would also have access to furniture, fixtures and equipment on the property, including equipment in its surgical heart room and catheter labs, beds, sterilizers and operating equipment.

Astria Health previously transferred other equipment and supplies to its hospitals in Toppenish and Sunnyside, including ventilators. In a statement to the Yakima Herald-Republic Monday, the two hospitals "increased ICU level care and ventilator capacity to care for 31 ventilated patients, a 500% increase from normal ventilator capacity."

In an e-mailed statement Monday, Astria Health officials said they would provide “personnel for critical system building maintenance.”

Astria Health closed Astria Regional in mid-January, stating that it could no longer operate the hospital without putting the organization in further financial risk. The closure left more than 500 employees and providers without jobs. Many moved on to other health care facilities, including others operated by Astria Health.

Other possible sites that have been under discussion as part of the response include the Yakima SunDome on South Fair Avenue, the former Marine Corps Armory on South 16th Avenue and the National Guard Armory on South Third Street, all in Yakima, and the former Selah Convalescent nursing home on West Naches Avenue in Selah.

It's not clear how additional beds might be used locally. As an example, the CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle is being converted into a hospital with at least 148 beds, government officials announced Friday. It is intended to treat patients who don’t have COVID-19 to free up space in local hospitals for more virus patients, the Seattle Times reported.