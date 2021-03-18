For the second time this week, health officials announced they've detected a COVID-19 variant in Yakima County.
The Yakima Health District was informed Wednesday by the Washington State Department of Health that a Yakima County resident had tested positive for the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant.
After further investigation, it was determined that this infection was locally acquired.
The B.1.1.7 variant was first detected in Washington state in January. It is known to be highly transmissible, meaning it is easy to spread from one individual to another, according to the health district.
Dr. Larry Jecha, Interim Health Officer, Yakima Health District, emphasized the importance of following public health recommendations.
"These public health recommendations are crucial to slowing the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, if you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, we encourage you to schedule an appointment,” Jecha said.
Available vaccines in the United States provide good protection against this strain, the health district said.
On Monday, Yakima County saw its first two cases of the COVID-19 variant first detected in South Africa.
The infections were reported to the health district Friday by the state Department of Health and later determined to have been “locally acquired,” the agency said in a news release.
The variant of COVID-19 was first detected in Washington state in February after being discovered in South Africa.
The health district said that while preliminary evidence suggests vaccines available in the U.S. could be less effective against this variant, they protect “against severe illness and death.”
• Wear a well-made, close-fitting face mask, even with people you see regularly and in your smallest social circles.
• Keep gatherings outside whenever possible.
• Avoid social gatherings indoors, but if participating, wear a mask and ensure windows and doors are open to maximize ventilation.
• Wear a mask while in the car with other people, including with family who do not live in your household.
• Wash your hands often, don’t touch your face, and carry hand sanitizer for use when water and soap are not available.
• Stay home if you are sick or if you have been exposed to COVID-19.
• Get tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or were exposed to someone who tested positive.
• Get a COVID-19 vaccine when you are eligible.