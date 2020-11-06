Thursday cases

Yakima County health officials reported 29 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with no new deaths.

The county has had 13,131 coronavirus cases and 248 deaths since mid-March, according to the Yakima Health District. The number of deaths was unchanged Thursday.

Sixteen people were hospitalized, with one person intubated.

As of Thursday, 12,158 people have recovered.

Yakima County had 96 cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 11 through Oct. 24. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.

Yakima County remains in Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan.