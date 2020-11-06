Nearly 93% of people in the most recent mask survey at Yakima County businesses wore face coverings. Restaurants are limiting indoor capacity. Signs everywhere urge residents to social distance and stay home if sick.
In public, it appears many Yakima County residents know and are taking the right steps to slow the spread of COVID-19. But a rising number of COVID-19 tests that are coming back positive and the increase in hospitalizations are concerning, said Dr. Tanny Davenport, physician executive of medical group operations at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital. It mirrors a rise in COVID-19 cases statewide.
“If we look at the community testing site at (State Fair Park and) all community testing in the last six to eight weeks, our positive rates were in the single digits and now they’ve crept up to 10 to 12%, depending on the day,” Davenport said Wednesday. “We were down to 5% in mid-September. In the last few weeks, we have climbed up into the low teens.”
Specifically, the testing site at State Fair Park, which opened Oct. 27, is seeing 12% positivity, said Dr. Teresa Everson, the health officer for Yakima County. She recently announced her resignation but will stay in that role through Nov. 20.
“All of this indicates that we are seeing a true increase in community cases and are at real risk in our county,” she said in an email.
In the early June, when cases were at their peak in Yakima County, the testing positivity rate was 26%. The state’s goal is less than 2%.
Social visits drive cases
Health officials haven’t seen much transmission in schools because staff and students are following safety recommendations, she said. Yakima School District, the county’s largest school district, hasn’t returned to full in-person learning yet.
A total of 7.4% of the cases “are from outbreaks at workplaces, long term care facilities and other congregate settings. That means that most of the transmission in our community is still happening through those interactions with people not in our household — large family gatherings, parties, social visits,” Everson said.
With colder weather here, gatherings have moved indoors and are typically longer than 15 minutes. Transmission can happen from people who aren’t showing symptoms, Everson said.
“Start thinking now about how to make holidays special without those in-person gatherings this year. The holidays aren’t canceled, they just need COVID-ization,” she said.
Hospitalizations
The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests over a week is one of five key metrics the state Department of Health tracks to determine county readiness to move between phases of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan to reopen the state. Yakima County is in Phase 2 of the reopening plan.
As the positivity rate has increased lately, so have hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, another crucial metric.
“The positive rate has doubled in the last six weeks or so. That by itself would worry me, but that doesn’t worry me as much as what we’re seeing in the hospital. (COVID patients have) doubled over the last few weeks,” Davenport said. “Those two things together have us concerned.”
Sixteen people were hospitalized countywide with COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Yakima County has come a long way from early summer, when numbers of new cases of the coronavirus, hospitalizations and deaths peaked. The county hit its peak for hospitalizations in late June, Davenport noted, and “it took us a good two to three months to get it down. We could get there (again) really quickly,” he said.
Everson urged people to continue to follow the steps that helped take charge of Yakima County’s case numbers in June.
“Stay at home as much as possible and limit contact with those outside the household, keep your mask on when around others, isolate and test with symptoms, quarantine and test when exposed, and take care of yourselves so we all have the resilience to weather this winter,” she said.
Mask wearing
Results of the most recent mask survey, conducted Oct. 24-26 at 33 sites in 10 cities and towns around the county “actually came out pretty good,” Davenport said. Of 1,236 people seen at those sites, 92.7% wore masks, according to information provided by the health district.
Though it wasn’t as high as another Yakima County mask survey that showed 96% of people wearing face coverings, it was an improvement over a survey that showed 84% mask use in late September.
That’s in public, though. It seems like there are many more social gatherings where people aren’t wearing face coverings, Davenport said.
“One thing the mask survey doesn’t look at is what people do in their free time. It looks at how people act in public,” he said. “That’s great, but just as important is how are people connecting with family members? Are they taking off their masks and really letting their guard down?”
Daily numbers of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have increased after big holidays, and more are coming.
“We’re not out of this yet. You can see what’s happening in Europe. We don’t want to be there,” Davenport said. “Mask up, not only when (you’re) in public. Just because your family member looks OK and you love them a lot, you both not wearing masks is putting yourself at risk. ... Mask up and follow the social distancing guidelines when it comes to your family, your friends.”
Health officials also have seen a troubling trend of people refusing to take tests, she said. They strongly recommend a test for anyone who has COVID symptoms, anyone who is a close contact to a case and anyone otherwise concerned about exposure or is at high risk for severe infection.
Free testing is offered at State Fair Park in Yakima from Tuesday through Saturday. It’s also available at local medical clinics and some pharmacies.
“If we don’t test for those with symptoms and known close contacts, we cannot support those individuals and their families with things like food boxes and connection to financial assistance when needed,” Everson said. “We also have little chance to contain the spread of the virus.”