Dr. Teresa Everson, Health Officer for the Yakima Health District

Dr. Teresa Everson completed her undergraduate degree in Spanish and molecular genetics at the Ohio State University. It was in college that she first developed an interest in public health while studying health outcomes in the Dominican Republic, and enrolling families in the new Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) as a volunteer for her local health department.

She started her public health training at the Ohio State University, but paused her masters degree program in health behavior and health promotion when she was accepted to medical school at the Medical College of Ohio. After completing medical school she moved to Portland, Ore. to train in family medicine at Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU), and served an additional year as chief resident of the Family Medicine program.

Everson practiced outpatient family medicine for the Multnomah County Health Department for six years. She completed an additional residency in Preventive Medicine at OHSU and a masters degree in health management and policy at the OHSU/Portland State University School of Public Health in August 2017.

She served as the acting health officer for Skamania County in Washington state and worked with the Clark County Public Health chronic disease prevention team educating the local healthcare community about Adverse Childhood Experiences and associated health outcomes.

