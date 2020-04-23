Dr. Teresa Everson spends a lot of time on phone calls and emails these days.
“Sometimes they’re 15 minutes; sometimes two hours. Some of the state-level calls can be hour and a half, two hours,” said Everson, who became health officer for the Yakima Health District in March 2018. “When I’m not on the phone I’m on email — three to four hours on email. I spend a lot of time with my computer.”
It’s all part of the fight against the coronavirus in Yakima County, where the health district reported 886 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 38 related deaths through Tuesday.
Technical difficulties delayed new numbers Wednesday, according to the district’s website.
Everson is also an assistant professor at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, where she practices and teaches family medicine. Before the novel coronavirus pandemic, she evenly split time between her family medicine practice there and her health officer role in Yakima.
A lot of her public health work tends to be on-call, she said; Everson generally comes to Yakima County a few days a month, for regular board meetings on the last Wednesday of the month and other reasons.
Or at least she used to — Everson’s health officer role has consumed her days since early March, when she paused patient care as the pandemic exploded in the United States.
Yakima County’s first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported on March 12, the same day Yakima city and county officials declared a state of emergency after the positive test results came in the night before. Late March 22, the health district issued a stay-at-home order for Yakima County, effective immediately.
It preceded Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order, which runs through May 4. On Tuesday, Inslee outlined plans for reopening the state’s economy, but he didn’t say when his stay-at-home order would be rolled back.
Everson issued Yakima County’s stay-at-home order to disrupt the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate hospitalizations and deaths. If health officials think it’s necessary, the Yakima County order could remain in effect even after Inslee ends his state order.
They don’t want that, though. Health officers throughout the state are trying to avoid a “patchwork” of counties under stay-at-home orders. They are also eager to avoid any extra stress, anxiety, loneliness or financial loss, Everson said.
“It is a possibility (but) we’re working very hard with the state (toward) coming up with a unified plan that makes sense for Washington as a whole. There’s a lot of challenges,” she said.
“We’re having those conversations now, how to make decisions that make sense for the whole state,” she added. “We’re trying to have a unified approach.”
‘Doing what they think is necessary’
Everson is rarely in the public eye, except during outbreaks and crises.
“People are not aware of public health. We are operating behind the scenes, trying to prevent the outbreaks. People don’t really appreciate what we do,” she said. “When we are successful, we have stopped the thing from happening. ... We’ve done such a great job, people have stopped seeing the value.”
In general, public health also involves education, assessment and assurance — “making sure the policies are in place to promote and protect health,” she said.
As for her role, “The health officer is charged with doing what they think is necessary to protect the health of the public,” Everson said. “That’s a big blanket statement.”
When Everson began as health officer for the Yakima Health District, she was also deputy health officer for Clark and Skamania counties, a role she had from 2017-2019. That included assisting with response to the 2019 measles outbreak.
The measles outbreak was contained, but an outbreak of hepatitis in Yakima County and the state remains active, Everson said. The health district reported ts first confirmed hepatitis A death in early February. Officials declared an outbreak in November, and there were 35 confirmed cases of the disease when the death was reported.
“I guess it’s predictable if you choose to do health officer work — it’s predictable you will be involved in some outbreak of some time,” Everson said.”
Why a higher infection rate in Yakima County?
The novel coronavirus pandemic is unprecedented for those in public health, she said. And while it’s peaking in other counties, Yakima County continues to experience a higher infection rate.
“There are a couple of theories around that,” Everson said. “We’re doing a fair amount of testing when you compare how many tests we’ve done. We’re testing a fair number of people. The other thing is if you look, you will find. We’re finding our cases a little bit better than some other counties.”
The higher level of Yakima County jobs deemed essential — 63 percent, with a heavy emphasis on agriculture, warehouses and manufacturing — is also part of that, she said.
“Because of the nature of our workforce in our county, we can’t stay at home as much,” Everson added. “(Workers) have to be out and about. We have tried to put measures in place; any time folks leave their home, there’s that little increased risk.
“(But) we just can’t stay at home because of the nature of our work. That’s why it’s so important ... employers keep their workplaces safe.”
It’s been decades since Americans anywhere saw a wide-scale stay-at-home order — possibly since the influenza pandemic of 1918. Discussions about Yakima’s order began about a week before it went into effect, Everson said.
“Late that week, I had started having senior-level discussions with leadership at the health district whether that was something we could foresee in our future,” she said.
“And then it was within the next day or two, our colleagues at Virginia Mason first expressed their concerns,” Everson added. “After hearing the discussion, looking at the data, looking at the modeling, it became really clear we didn’t have time to sit back and wait and see what the rest of the state would do.”
The final decision came from a three-person policy group of Everson, district Executive Director Andre Fresco and Gail Weaver, a citizen member and chair of the health district’s board of health.
“Our situation was such in Yakima County, with Astria Regional being closed, we just didn’t have the same resources,” Everson said.
Everson isn’t one for going out on a limb, so she didn’t want to predict when COVID-19 cases would peak in Yakima County. She knows it’s hard for people to wait, but she’s also an optimist. If people continue to stay home as best they can, wear masks, wash their hands and maintain social distancing, life may return to normal.
But, as many have said, life will probably be different in the near future and possibly stay that way for months to prevent further outbreaks.
“It will be a new normal,” she said.