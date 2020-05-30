Yakima County will stay in Phase 1 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan, local health officials said Saturday.
Coronavirus cases in Yakima County continue to increase, and there are signs COVID-19 is spreading through people gathering with others from outside their household, according to the Yakima Health District.
District officials said in a news release that residents must wear masks and practice other recommended steps to slow the virus’ spread.
“This is a call to action,” said Andre Fresco, the health district’s executive director. “The time is now to act with purpose and commitment and do everything you can to move our community forward.”
Gov. Jay Inslee said Friday that more counties would be allowed to gradually reopen under the “Safe Start Washington” plan if they can demonstrate that virus levels are significantly decreasing, there is adequate hospital space in case the virus flares up again, and there is adequate testing and contact tracing should new cases be reported.
Klickitat County has applied for a variance to move to Phase 2, while Kittitas County has already moved to that level.
But officials say Yakima County still has a long way to go before it can consider moving to looser restrictions. Over the past two weeks, Yakima County has had 1,200 new cases. While testing has increased, 24% of tests are positive, the highest rate in the state, the district said.
On Friday, the number of people hospitalized reached an all-time high of 50, the district reported.
Dr. Teresa Everson, the district’s health officer, said while outbreaks at long-term care centers and other places are part of the reason the county’s coronavirus case rates are high, people are also spreading it to each other in social settings with ohers outside their households.
In recent weeks, there have been public demonstrations against the restrictions. And a survey last weekend found just 35% of people in the Yakima area were wearing masks in public. The health district would like to see that number at 80%.
“If we want to see our community move into Phase 2, we have to double-down on our efforts to stop the spread,” Everson said. “Studies of COVID-19 transmission show that, if practiced diligently, public health recommendations work.”
Those recommendations are:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Avoid close contact with those outside your household.
- If you go out, maintain at least 6 feet distance from other people.
- Wear a mask if you go out in public.
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Sanitize frequently used services often.
Inslee, in his Friday news conference, called on Yakima County residents to start taking social distancing and mask guidelines seriously.
New case updates were not available Saturday evening as a rainstorm knocked out internet service in the Yakima Valley.
Yakima County has had more than 3,500 coronavirus cases since mid-March. Eighty-nine people have died. As of Friday, 1,170 people have recovered from the disease.