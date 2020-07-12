Who to call with questions related to COVID-19

Contact numbers and emails for the Yakima Health District are listed at yakimacounty.us/1331/Contact-Us-OG. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.

• Main line, 509-575-4040. Toll-free, 800-535-5016. Email yhd@co.yakima.wa.us. Emails to health board members will be forwarded to them. For business-related questions, call the Environmental Health Help Desk Line at 509-249-6508.

• Washington Department of Health COVID-19 line for general questions about COVID-19, 1-800-525-0127.

• For COVID-19 test sites and to register, call 211. Those operators can also help with assistance and other needs related to COVID-19.