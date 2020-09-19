Yakima Health District officials reported no new coronavirus deaths, while new cases remained in double-digit territory Saturday.
Health District data shows that 31 new cases were reported Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 12,096 since mid-March.
The number of deaths remained at 232, with all but 17 of them having existing health conditions, health district officials reported. The last reported death was Thursday.
Thirteen people were listed as hospitalized, with one person intubated.
As of Saturday, 11,167 people had recovered, an increase of 37 since Friday. County health officials consider someone to have recovered if it has been at least 28 days since they tested positive for coronavirus and are neither hospitalized nor dead.