Coronavirus testing

FILE — This undated file photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC's laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus. 

 CDC via AP, File

Yakima Health District officials reported no new coronavirus deaths, while new cases remained in double-digit territory Saturday.

Health District data shows that 31 new cases were reported Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 12,096 since mid-March.

The number of deaths remained at 232, with all but 17 of them having existing health conditions, health district officials reported. The last reported death was Thursday.

Thirteen people were listed as hospitalized, with one person intubated.

As of Saturday, 11,167 people had recovered, an increase of 37 since Friday. County health officials consider someone to have recovered if it has been at least 28 days since they tested positive for coronavirus and are neither hospitalized nor dead.

Coronavirus Coverage

Because of the health and safety concerns, the Herald-Republic is allowing unlimited access with registration to our stories and resources about the novel coronavirus. However, if you’re able to subscribe, please support our journalism. Click here to start your digital subscription.

Reach Donald W. Meyers at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: donaldwmeyers, or https://www.facebook.com/donaldwmeyersjournalist.