This will likely be Rob Valicoff’s last cherry harvest for some time.
Last season, Little Cherry Disease struck orchards throughout the state, including several in the Yakima Valley. The virus caused extensive damage to orchards, forcing growers to pull out trees.
The Valicoff family lost 35 acres at their orchard in Wapato, and Rob Valicoff estimates he only has about eight acres of cherries left to harvest this year. After this year, those trees will be gone, too.
“We already took our beating,” he said. “I won’t be putting any (cherry trees) up until this virus is gone. It could be a minimum of four to five years.”
Cherry growers have had to contend with several additional challenges this year. Frost and cold weather damaged orchards. Rainy and windy weather in recent weeks caused additional damage, further reducing an already relatively smaller crop.
COVID-19 has forced growers and packers to shift how they harvest and ship their fruit completely. Fruit packing house workers have gone on strike, asking for more coronavirus protections and hazard pay.
The harvest
Still, the harvest started in early growing districts without much fanfare and will be ramping up throughout the Northwest in the weeks to come. Those at Northwest Cherry Growers, the Yakima-based organization tasked with promoting the fruit, remain optimistic.
“The fruit is looking great so far,” said B.J. Thurlby, president of the Northwest Cherry Growers. Most Northwest cherries are grown in Washington, but the growing region also includes Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Utah.
There will be less fruit this year: Northwest Cherry Growers’ latest estimate puts this season’s crop at 18 million to 20 million 20-pound-boxes.
That would be the smallest crop for the region since 2015, when the crop was at 19.3 million boxes. In recent years, yields have topped well over 20 million and reached as high as 26.4 million boxes in 2017.
While it’s a much smaller crop compared to past years, there’s still a lot of fruit that needs to be sold, Thurlby said. The key to moving the fruit is the export market.
While there was concern about the impact of COVID-19 to key export markets such as China and Korea, improving conditions in both countries may be good news for cherry sales abroad.
Another piece of good news comes with better trade conditions in China. A trade war had led to substantial retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products, including cherries. An agreement between the two countries earlier this year provided a means for importers to seek an exception that would lower tariffs from 60% to 25%.
In California, which just completed its harvest, exports were slightly down. But Thurlby said California’s figures aren’t a perfect indicator because it exports less fruit than Washington state.
If the fruit is high quality — in Asia, cherries are more of a premium item — importers and buyers abroad should be interested, Thurlby said.
COVID-19
However, how the cherry harvest will fare this season won’t just be about the financial returns for the industry but its response to COVID-19.
The state Department of Labor and Industries released guidance for agricultural employers in April. During that same month, rules regarding farmworker housing and transportation were released.
In mid-May, the state Department of Health then released emergency rules regarding farmworker housing. Finally, late last month, the state Department of Health released additional guidance for agricultural employers, and Gov. Jay Inslee’s office issued a proclamation that included additional health and safety guidelines aimed at protecting agricultural workers.
The latest rules center around housing and transporting farmworkers, including those in the H2-A guest worker program.
The guidance requires growers to work in “shelter groups” of 15 or fewer workers when putting them in housing. They are to travel, work and live together as a group. State officials say the cohort concept makes it easier to trace, treat and prevent further spread of COVID-19.
The new requirements also require hand washing stations to be no farther than 110 yards, a change from one-quarter mile under previous regulations.
The new guidance also includes requirements for fruit packing house and production facilities, an apparent response to concerns raised by striking workers in the Yakima Valley, and the increasing number of COVID-19 cases at those facilities.
Facilities are required to follow physical distancing guidelines, provide clean masks free of charge to workers, and to prevent shelter groups who work in the facility from co-mingling with other workers.
Some of the guidelines aren’t new, said Mike Gempler, executive director of the Washington Growers League, which provides labor services for growers. Growers and others in the packing industry have been implementing social distancing and sanitation measures. Growers also had been implementing systems for identifying workers who may have been infected with COVID-19.
However, growers feel they have been hit with a whole slew of new guidelines, such as the ones regarding housing plans and the proximity of hand washing stations, that had to be implemented in a short period of time, Gempler said. That’s created a lot of stress and concern among growers that they may be caught in a “gotcha situation” with regulators because of unintentional mistakes made in haste.
And the requirement to screen employees will require much more oversight given the hundreds of working who will be working during harvest each day.
“Nobody is going to be perfect at this right away,” he said. “Again, we have to keep our eye on the ball, which is to keep people safe.”
Dan Fazio, director of Wafla, a nonprofit organization in Lacey that brings guest workers to the state, said he’s heard from growers who felt that regulators were just “piling things up on them.”
“What we try to stress to the farmer is they need to keep the worker safe,” he said.
Fazio said he felt more recent regulations, such as the one attached to Inslee’s proclamation, lacked the process present with the state Labor and Industries’ initial rule from mid-April. There the agency accepted comments on a draft version and then released a final regulation that took those comments into account.
“We get the need for social distancing, we get the need to keep people safe,” he said. “We would prefer it to be a more collaborative solution.”
Meanwhile, labor advocates continue to question whether regulators can enforce the rules they have implemented for agricultural employers.
The United Farm Workers expressed support for the new rules in Inslee’s proclamation when they were released late last month. Other labor groups said that while the new regulations are a positive step, they still question whether it’s enough to protect workers.
“We’re going to be really alert on whether the state comes through on its promises to enforce these requirements,” said Andrea Schmitt, staff attorney with Columbia Legal Services. The Seattle-based firm represented Familias Unidas por la Justicia, a farmworkers’ union based in Burlington. In April, the union filed a lawsuit against the state departments of Health and Labor and Industries, calling for additional oversight and more vigorous enforcement.
One central concern for Familias Unidas and Columbia Legal Services is allowing growers, with limitations, to continue using bunk beds in farmworker housing. Doing so will keep workers far too close when living together.
“They’re going to sleep closer than 6 feet, and it’s not even clear 6 feet would do it,” she said.
Schmitt said she was satisfied with the transportation rules, which restricts transport to one group of workers and frequent sanitation between trips.
As to so many rules coming out at once, Schmidt said labor advocates had voiced concern for several months.
“We felt as though attention wasn’t paid until people started striking, and Yakima County had a spike in the rates,” she said.
More workers
In the Lower Yakima Valley, the harvest has started at some of Frank Lyall’s orchards. Lyall, who grows cherries in Mattawa, Grandview and Prosser, has been working with a much smaller staff, so the challenges will only increase when he must implement measures for a more significant number of workers.
During the cherry harvest, the number of people working will increase from a half dozen employees to well over 100.
“It’s not fenced off, and there are multiple points of entry,” he said. “People aren’t under surveillance at all times. There’s a fair amount of trust in the agricultural environment between employers and employees.”
Lyall said he’s concerned about workers’ exposure outside the workplace.
“There are just all kinds of uncontrollable factors,” he said.
Still, the cherry harvest does provide an opportunity to implement the measures and then improve them for the harvest of apples and other commodities in the fall.
“I would assume farmers will get better and better with some practice and experience,” he said.