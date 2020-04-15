The full parking lots at Yakima Valley hardware stores and garden centers the day before Easter made it clear — shoppers were eager to launch their annual projects.
“This is the busiest season of the year,” said Carlos Esqueda, store manager at Country Farm & Garden in Yakima.
But this year, the flood of spring shoppers creates additional challenges for retailers that need to comply with social distance guidelines under Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order.
Hardware stores and home and garden centers are deemed essential retailers that have been allowed to continue operating. Like other essential businesses, retailers are required to implement social distancing guidelines that ensure customers and employees stay at least 6 feet apart.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reached out to big-box national chains and locally owned hardware and home and garden stores to ask about their social distancing measures and whether they are considering additional steps as traffic has picked up in past weeks.
In general, stores have implemented many of the same measures as other retailers: Posting signage encouraging customers to stay at least 6 feet apart, installing barriers at registers, encouraging — or requiring — employees to wear masks and gloves, and frequently cleaning hard surfaces.
As there aren’t hard and firm rules, however, businesses have taken different approaches or looked into other measures to meet physical distancing and cleaning guidelines.
“It’s up to the business,” said Esqueda, the Country Farm & Garden manager.
Brad Christianson, the owner of ACE Hardware stores in Yakima and Naches, said he has encouraged employees to focus on limiting loitering. In general, most customers’ visits have been short — on average, about 15 minutes.
If a customer is walking around the store for an extended period with no apparent purpose, employees will ask them to leave.
“If someone is there for 45 minutes, it’s usually for the wrong purposes,” he said. “They’re usually not shoppers.”
However, Christianson has not set a specific time limit.
“We want to be expeditious as possible, but then again, if someone has a list of questions, we want to make sure all that’s answered,” he said.
Christianson also considered setting a limit on the number of the customers in the store, but he said he hasn’t felt the need to go that far. In the meantime, he’s encouraged managers and employees to enforce existing measures, such as encouraging shoppers to go one direction in certain aisles and to step back if customers are too close.
Country Farm & Garden has set up a curbside pickup program. Shoppers place orders and pay for them via phone. Shoppers park in a designated area, and the items are placed inside the car, enabling the customer to have no contact with store employees.
The program has been popular — Country Farm & Garden gets 25 to 35 curbside pickup orders daily and the store has hired additional employees to staff the service, Esqueda said.
Country Farm & Garden has not set a hard limit on the number of customers in the store. The challenge, Esqueda said, is finding ways to maintain 6 feet of space between shoppers while maintaining excellent customer service.
In an emailed statement to the Yakima Herald-Republic, Home Depot spokeswoman Margaret Smith noted several measures the Atlanta-based chain has taken at its stores, including Yakima. They include canceling spring promotions to limit customer traffic, assigning social distancing captains to enforce physical distance guidelines and restricting the number of customers.
The limit varies from store to store, depending on its size. But generally, Smith said, the limit is about 100 customers per store.
A spokesman for Lowe’s referred to an early April statement that mentioned closing earlier to allow for additional time to restock and clean, the wearing of masks and gloves, and the development of an app that store managers can use to monitor customer traffic.
Managers can limit the number of customers inside the store, but the news release doesn’t specify a hard figure.
What’s popular?
Toilet paper, hand sanitizer and masks have been in short supply at hardware stores. But that’s not all shoppers are buying.
Vegetable seeds have been a hot item at both Country Home & Garden and the Ace Hardware stores. Esqueda said that his store has also seen a surge in baby chicken sales and vegetable garden starter kits.
Christianson said when his stores do get the occasional shipment of hand sanitizer or cleaning products, he has not raised the retail price.
He’s hoping to soon stock hand sanitizer made by local breweries, such as Bron Yr Aur in Naches. His store supplied glycerin to the brewery.
Besides meeting customer demand, it also allows him to support other local businesses. When buying lunch for employees, he orders takeout from locally-owned restaurants.
“I want to support (local businesses) because they supported me too,” he said.