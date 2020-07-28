Yakima County's new mask mandate and the possibility of at least some in-person classes in the fall have led many parents to seek out face coverings for their children – and hopefully ones that fit well.
The Office of Emergency Management only gives out adult-size masks, but a few options exist for free options for children. Those willing to pay can also find homemade choices if they don't want to order online or go to the store.
A standard children's cloth mask measures 5 by 10 inches, compared to 6 by 12 for the adult version. However, smaller children might need a smaller mask for a snug fit that still covers their mouth and nose.
Selah Auto Care's Mary Elizabeth LaTour has made thousands of masks for community members in recent months. Although her volunteer efforts initially included only adult masks, she understands well the importance of children's masks with four children of her own getting ready for seventh through twelfth grade this fall.
Over the past month, she said she's seen demand rise considerably and struggled to keep children's cloth masks on her shelves.
"I want them back in school," LaTour said. "I have elderly family members. I want them safe. I want to get this COVID over with."
The state made it clear students would be required to wear face coverings if they go back to school. Regional superintendent Kevin Chase ruled out a full return last week, but a hybrid schedule featuring two days of in-person classes and three days at home is still considered a possibility.
Chase said districts would supply masks if students return to class on campus, but said he wasn't sure if they would be child-sized.
That could vary by district.
In Yakima School District, children's masks will be available. They have been ordered for students in pre-kindergarten through Grade 5, said district communications director Kirsten Fitterer.
Across the county in the second-largest school district, each Sunnyside student will have their own mask, said communications director Jessica Morgan. One fabric mask has been ordered for each student in the district. They have the logo of the school each students attend on them – so a Pioneer Elementary School student will have a distinct look from a student at Chief Kamiakin Elementary School, for example.
The masks are broken down in size and age group, said Morgan. A small mask is available for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students, a youth size is available for students in first and second grade, and standard-sized masks are available for students third grade and up. She said she believed the standard masks had adjustable straps.
Off campus, parents must also ensure their children wear masks if they go into local businesses, according to the state's new mandate. Face coverings are optional for kids 2-5 years old and shouldn't be worn by kids under two, since the CDC said they could be a choking hazard.
LaTour said to keep up with demand she's outsourced some of her work to about 20 family and friends, most of whom cut the fabric before bringing it back to LaTour to sew. So far she's given away 3,500 two-layer cotton masks with lycra for the ear connections, and she's not sure how many of those were for children.
Those efforts often keep her working late into the night, but LaTour plans to keep producing masks until they're no longer needed.
Reporter Janelle Retka contributed to this story.