Farm labor advocates and growers are at odds over efforts to establish social distancing rules in guest worker housing programs.
Growers are required to provide housing for workers in guest worker programs, such as H-2A, which could amount to 30,000 field workers statewide this year.
Labor advocates worry not enough is being done to protect those workers from the spread of COVID-19. They are calling for stringent rules assuring plenty of distance between workers in living quarters, when sleeping and during transportation to work sites.
Those rules would drastically reduce the number of workers that could be housed in a unit and most likely cause growers to cancel H-2A contracts.
Two labor groups — Familias Unidas Por La Justicia and the United Farm Workers of America — want a Skagit County Superior Court judge to order the state departments of Health and Labor and Industries to devise and enforce emergency rules requiring social distancing among guest workers.
The groups filed the motion April 16 in Skagit County Superior Court. There will be a hearing Friday on the matter. Cited in the motion are complaints from fieldworkers who said they weren’t being safeguarded from spread of the virus nor provided hand sanitizer and other safety essentials.
“We are of course empathetic to growers’ need to get enough workers, but we are focused on the health and livelihood of the workers,” said attorney Andrea Schmitt with Columbia Legal Services.
But industry officials worry rules that are too stringent would result in labor reductions and significant crop losses, further damaging to the economy, said Mike Gempler, executive director of the Washington Growers League.
There’s been a growing need for foreign labor in the fields as the domestic labor force has declined the past several years.
Of the nearly 90,000 season workers needed in the fields, more than 20,000 are from the H-2A guest worker program.
“This would be an economic bloodbath for the industry,” Gempler said. “We could lose millions and millions of dollars of fruits and vegetables. We could lose half our crops.”
Proposed rules
A work group commissioned by the state recently proposed emergency rules governing social distancing among guest workers.
The rules offer different options for bed spacing, such as placing them 6 feet apart or by a bed length. Another option would be to divide beds with tall plastic panels.
Only bottom units of bunk beds can be used unless a housing unit is being occupied by a single family.
The rules also would allow workers to be housed in tents that meet state specifications. Additionally, the proposals call for frequent sanitizing of living quarters and facilities.
Schmitt said the proposal is a good start but doesn’t go far enough. She points to a study by the University of Washington suggesting more distance is needed between beds than the rules call for.
The study suggests at lest 75 square feet is needed per person in a residential space, she said.
She also takes issue with the state Department of Health’s decision not to re-inspect already approved guest worker housing to assure any modifications made for social distancing are appropriate.
“And that’s frightening mostly because of barriers between beds and stuff,” she said. “We can envision these plastic shower curtains being placed between beds. No one from the state is going to be coming out and inspecting that.”
Schmitt said the rules also fail to address transportation. Often workers are loaded into buses or vans and taken to orchards and fields.
“If you truly fix the housing and cram everybody on a bus, fixing the housing does no good,” she said.
Industry officials also aren’t happy the proposal. Banning the full use of bunk beds will cut housing capacity by more than half and finding alternative housing for needed workers would be costly, Gempler said.
“It’s a crisis situation,” he said.
More than 5,000 H-2A workers will be needed in the Yakima Valley alone this year, said Dan Fazio, director of Wafla, a nonprofit organization in Lacey that brings guest workers to the state.
He disagrees with UW’s study on social distancing in guest worker housing.
“There is no scientific basis for that,” he said.
Fazio said industry officials are working to provide barriers between beds, developing standards for sanitizing transport vehicles, and preparing protocols for taking workers’ temperatures after each shift.
He said growers want to keep workers healthy so the “essential” industry stays afloat.
“The reason agriculture is essential is that the food supply is critical, and food security is critical,” he said. “We can’t put farmers out of business. We can’t rely on foreign food supplies.”
Already here
Ric Valicoff has 64 guest workers who for the past two months have been planting, pruning and thinning in orchards outside Zillah in the Lower Valley.
They stay in farmworker housing nearby on the Yakima Valley Highway. Valicoff said workers are informed about the virus and maintain space between each other while working in the fields.
“They’re doing fine — nobody is complaining,” he said. “The farmworkers who work for us are not complaining.”
Valicoff said the outbreak hasn’t dampened the interest of foreign workers. He plans to bring 80 more guest workers in late July.
He could move some of them to the hotel his brother, Rob Valicoff, runs as guest worker housing on North First Street in Yakima.
But his brother also houses workers for other growers there as well, and they would be impacted by strict bed spacing rules.
“We rent (beds) out to about six or seven different (farmers), so that’s really going to mess them up,” Valicoff said. “I don’t think they’ve looked at it enough to understand what a can of worms it is.”