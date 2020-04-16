YAKIMA, Wash. — A fundraising effort to help Central Washington nonprofit agencies during the coronavirus pandemic is close to the $1 million mark.
The Yakima Valley Community Foundation said Wednesday that two regional funders have made significant donations, bringing the total for the Yakima Valley Resilience and Response Fund to $975,100, said Sharon Miracle, president and CEO of the foundation.
The United Way of Central Washington, the Latino Community Fund and the foundation recently announced the first round of grants to help people with food, health care, shelter and housing. The partnership created to support Yakima and Kittitas county nonprofits helping residents has awarded $217,500 in grants to 13 agencies.
Funding is also going to nonprofits that help provide critical health information and financial assistance to the Yakima Valley’s most vulnerable populations, according to a news release.
“These are challenging and uncertain times, but we know that the stronger the sense of connection — the more resilient the community," said Neiri Carrasco, president and CEO of United Way of Central Washington.
The first round of grants is going to: Generating Hope-Noah’s Ark, La Casa Hogar, the Mabton School District, Northwest Harvest EMM, Nuestra Casa, OIC/Henry Beauchamp Center, Peacekeeper Society, Salvation Army, Sunrise Outreach Center of Yakima, The Memorial Foundation, Triumph Treatment Center’s Residential Housing, Ttáwaxt Birth Justice Center and the Union Gospel Mission Medical Clinic.
Another partnership is helping with bulk supply purchases made for organizations that requested supplies on www.yakimavalleyneeds.org, a website funded by the Yakima Valley Community Foundation and collaboratively launched by the Homeless Network of Yakima County and the United Way. Last week, agencies around the Yakima Valley received diapers, baby wipes and formula, paper products and cleaning supplies, to name a few.
Nonprofits seeking financial assistance for their community response or protection of critical services during the crisis are encouraged to apply. A brief online application created by the funding partners is available at: Resilience and Response Fund Grant Application.
In this time of crisis, people and systems are coming together in public and private partnerships like never before, Miracle said.
"Right now the greatest need is financial support so we can help ensure our community’s most vulnerable survive this crisis and the community recovers economically as quickly as possible,” she said.
Donations can be made to either the Yakima & Kittitas County COVID-19 Response Fund or to the Yakima Valley Resilience and Response Fund.