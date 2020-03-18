YAKIMA, Wash. — Two new funds will support organizations in Yakima and Kittitas counties impacted by the new coronavirus pandemic and its consequences.

United Way of Central Washington has launched a Yakima & Kittitas Counties COVID-19 Response Fund. It will provide flexible resources to organizations in the region affected by COVID-19 and the outbreak's impacts, according to a news release. One hundred percent of donations will go to local nonprofit organizations experiencing increased demand for services and capacity due to COVID-19.

Donate at www.uwcw.org or by texting Yakimaunited or Kittitasunited to 41444.

United Way is working with the Yakima Valley Community Foundation, which has established a Yakima Valley Resilience and Response Fund and is accepting donations. The fund will support and help sustain charitable organizations and agencies as they work to address the COVID-19 virus and its impacts on the Yakima Valley, particularly its most vulnerable populations.

The organizations also are collaborating on a rapid request and grant review process.

"We are working quickly to assist our Valley's nonprofit organizations and agencies delivering vital services to our community throughout the COVID-19 crisis. And we will be here to assist as they recover and strengthen systems for even greater community resiliency," said Sharon Miracle, the foundation's president and CEO, in the foundation's news release.

"Recovery from crisis is sometimes more challenging than managing through it. This fund will assist in restoring our Valley and in strengthening systems and organizations for greater resiliency by using the lessons learned throughout the crisis," she said.

Related projects include a dedicated website to be called Yakima Valley Needs. It will go up soon for nonprofits to enter requests for resources beyond funding such as volunteers, personal hygiene supplies, food and more. The community can view and respond, the release said.

Foundation staff also are working on a communication plan in coordination with the Yakima County Health District to get vital information out to Spanish-speaking families throughout the Valley and people who may be hard to reach.