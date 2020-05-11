The Investigation process

State-wide organizations, faith-based groups, and tribes have joined the Latino Civic Alliance in a cry for a stronger statewide enforcement program for agricultural employers who do not comply with workplace standards related to COVID-19 response and prevention.

Nina Martinez, executive director of the alliance, said agricultural workers risk their lives when working for employers who don't follow social distancing and sanitation recommendations, which in turn could affect the safety of the state's and nation's food supply.

"Our food supply is being affected and any answer should not be at the cost of Ag workers," she said. "We need immediate policy solutions to protect Ag workers and ensure the success of the Ag industry."

Craig Blackwood, with LNI’s Division of Occupational Safety, encouraged workers - or their advocates- to continue to call in health or safety concerns during a call hosted by the Commission on Hispanic Affairs and the Latino Civic Alliance in April.

Blackwood said the department evaluates each complaint for the severity of the alleged hazard and sends inspectors out “as soon as we can.”

If inspectors see violations, they issue citations. But if a situation is serious- if, for example, an employee could be hospitalized or killed due to the violation- inspectors can shut down that part of the operation, Blackwood said.

The department is required to investigate all serious complaints within 15 working days, though Blackwood noted that is “way too long.” He added the department tries to follow up on sanitation concerns within 24 hours.

Blackwood emphasized all site inspections related to complaints are unannounced, with no advance notice given to employers.

He encouraged those with health or safety concerns to call the state’s complaint line, saying employers cannot fire or otherwise retaliate against workers for raising concerns.

“That said, we know it does happen,” he added. “We do our best to educate people about their rights.”