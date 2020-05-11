At 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dulce Gutierrez and her colleague at the Washington State Labor Council stepped out of their respective cars in Granger, carrying donated masks to distribute to farmworkers.
Gutierrez, who works as the council’s union, community and naturalization organizer, received calls from workers concerned about workplace conditions they said did not protect them from the coronavirus.
The Yakima Immigrant Response Network heard similar complaints. The nonprofit put out a call for protective gear for workers on its website. Gutierrez’s group then agreed to help distribute the masks.
“We were seeing they are in dire need of resources or are sick, and they don’t know where to go if they are mistreated at work,” Gutierrez said. “We are advocating for personal protective equipment for all workers as well as stronger emergency rules.”
A public records request to the state Department of Labor and Industries, which regulates and enforces labor standards in Washington, returned 25 complaints statewide from March 1 to April 10 for alleged workplace violations of the social distancing and sanitizing standards recommended by health officials to minimize exposure to COVID-19.
Of those complaints, 13 were from 10 agricultural facilities in Yakima County, where callers alleged a lack of social distancing, employer-provided personal protective equipment, clean water for drinking and hand washing, and protocols for sending sick employees home or isolating them while at work.
Mike Gempler, executive director of the Washington Growers League, said the high number of complaints from Yakima County likely resulted because the county — with its hops, asparagus and vegetable crops — has more agricultural employees working earlier in the year than some surrounding counties, such as Chelan, where the principal harvests are later in the year.
Yakima County’s agricultural employers have been working to implement new, stricter guidelines for fruit packing plants and warehouses issued by the state labor department in response to the pandemic, he added.
“In general, growers are working really hard at this, and it is difficult because it is new,” he said. “But the agriculture industry can’t afford to have outbreaks. We need to do everything we can to ensure people are not getting infected.”
Worker safety
Labor & Industries set up a complaint line for alleged workplace safety violations, for both English and Spanish speakers, when the pandemic started. Callers do not have to give their names or immigration statuses when they call to report complaints to the state line, available at 1-800-423-7233.
Staff have planned eight inspections to follow up on the 13 complaints related to Yakima County, according to the department’s records. The newspaper has put out a public records request for inspection results.
According to the allegations in the complaints:
- Seven agricultural facilities weren’t implementing social distancing in workplaces and break spaces, with workers continuing to work “shoulder to shoulder” and “elbow to elbow.”
- Seven facilities weren’t following sanitation recommendations, including disinfecting surfaces or providing adequate soap, sanitizer or clean water for employees to drink or wash their hands.
- Four facilities had workers with confirmed cases of COVID-19 who were continuing to report to work and weren’t being separated from other workers.
- Four facilities had employers who were not handing out personal protective gear to workers.
Gempler said he wasn’t surprised there were complaints, given that so much of the county’s population — 28% — is employed in agriculture.
“That’s a huge number of people, so there are going to be complaints,” he said. “Just because complaints are made doesn’t mean they are all valid. It also doesn’t mean they aren’t valid. It does mean we have a complaint system that is working, which is good, because it’s part of the system and that’s how things get corrected if needed.”
Gempler, who reviewed the complaints, said the allegations, if valid, could be the result of a lack of communication by employers or an inability of employers to achieve social distancing. {span}Those could be easily fixed by spreading people out if possible or putting up shields and providing face masks, he added. {/span}
“Employers need to assign staff to monitor field and plant sanitation in normal times, and even more so during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
New requirements issued in May
Gempler said a lot has changed for agricultural employers since March. New requirements for employers to protect workers came out in early May.
While employers were given some freedom in how to implement the changes, the guidelines required them to educate workers about COVID-19, maintain social distancing between employees or have additional barriers in place, ensure adequate hand-washing facilities and frequent employee hand washing, implement regular cleaning and sanitizing of common touch surfaces, and have procedures to identify and send sick workers home and allow workers to report suspected or confirmed cases of the virus.
Gempler said meeting those guidelines, particularly regarding sanitation supplies, has been a challenge for growers. The Growers League was in touch with the governor’s office and other state agencies months ago for supplies.
“We were getting little dribbles here and there,” he said. “The supply chain is one of the most frustrating things. I can’t find disinfecting wipes to save my soul. We need them, but we can’t get them.”
One of the COVID-19 precautions is identifying and separating employees who are sick, “and that is being noticed, and that is definitely being done,” he said.
Gempler said various forms of economic assistance exist, including two weeks of sick leave for those who qualify with “no questions asked,” and stressed the importance of employees understanding what their options are.
But Gutierrez said her interactions with farm and warehouse workers have shown that’s not always the case. Basic information about the social distancing and sanitizing still isn’t making its way to workers, let alone the more complicated information about various benefits and who qualifies, she said.
“There’s a lack of information about the guidelines,” she said. “It’s not getting to the workers. Those who call also tell us people are reporting to work sick because they feel like they are not guaranteed they can get their jobs back if they take the time off.
“That’s very common,” she added. “That’s the norm.”
Employees who have been exposed to someone who tested positive should be notified and given instructions on how to monitor and protect themselves and others, Gempler said. He also said communication can help address employee questions and fears.
“I am concerned about what appears to be a lack of communication between employers and employees in some situations. Especially the concerns about reported positive cases,” he said. “There may be employees who tested positive who recovered and have now reentered the workplace. But employees may not know the details and make wrong assumptions.”
Some of the debate is playing out in court. Two unions, the United Farm Workers of America and Familias Unidas Por La Justicia AFL-CIO, filed a lawsuit against the state Department of Health and L&I in Skagit County Superior Court in April, asking for tougher rules and immediate oversight.
And on Thursday, more than 50 workers at Allan Bros. in Naches walked off the job, saying the company isn’t being transparent about COVID-19 cases and has been lax on safety measures.
Community helps out
Gutierrez said dropping off masks for agricultural employees is one of the simplest ways the community can help minimize workers’ exposure to the virus.
“They are considered essential, but they don’t have the same resources to advocate for themselves, so there needs to be more support,” she said.
The Yakima Immigrant Response network has patterns on its website for those interested in sewing masks for farmworkers. People can drop off their masks from 8 a.m. to noon every day at a collection bin at 507 S. Third St. in Yakima.
The Yakima County Office of Emergency Management also announced it will distribute donated masks to farmworkers and other agricultural employees.
Gempler lauded the community efforts. He highlighted others as well, including an initiative by Washington distillers to make hand sanitizer.
“The community response has been a heart-warming thing,” he said.