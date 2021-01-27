Yakima County business leaders are providing masks for the public and business owners to combat coronavirus.
Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce and the Yakima County Development Association are conducting a mask giveaway at 10 N. Ninth St. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
The groups are offering cloth and disposable masks for small business owners to provide to their employees and customers. Members of the public can pick up masks as well, according to a news release from the groups.
The event will be on the north side of the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce building for contactless curbside pickup, the release said.