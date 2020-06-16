MOSES LAKE — Grant County announced 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, part of a two-week rise in new cases in the county.
Eleven of those cases were reported to the district over the weekend and 38 were reported Monday, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page. The health district couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
“Exposure settings for those we have investigated are social gatherings, same employer, close contacts of confirmed case, a cluster of agricultural workers and several appear to have no known link to confirmed cases,” read part of the post.
In the past week, 92 Grant County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The county now has a total of 337 positive cases. The county's fifth death was reported Friday.
Thirteen new cases were reported last Thursday alone, which was a new daily high for the county until Monday.
Grant County’s to-date June total of 115 has already surpassed the 48 cases it reported in the month of May. Sixty-nine cases were reported in March and 98 were reported in April.
The county was approved to move to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan on May 23.
Chelan and Douglas counties have so far seen a drop in June cases with 20 and 13, respectively. The two counties had a combined 230 cases in May. Both were approved to move to a modified “Phase 1.5” plan last week.