Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday that Washington is not out of the woods yet when it comes to the coronavirus, but it is time to start talking about reopening the economy.
He said residents will see a phased approach.
“This transition will not be a light switch on and off. It will be a dial,” Inslee said. “ We will dial it up and down as the data suggests.”
Inslee said in a news conference Wednesday that while social distancing is working, returning to normal is still a ways away.
The governor said a continued shortage of coronavirus test kits has been a factor in his decisions to leave the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order in effect through May 4. He also noted that state hospitals and health officials continue to experience shortages in personal protective equipment despite the flattening curve of coronavirus cases.
That includes Yakima County’s health care and hospital workers, who continue to face a shortage of personal protective equipment, such as gloves and masks.
Inslee has warned that it is possible the order may have to be extended once again. Part of the equation is if the necessary testing and contact tracing is in place by then.
“The most difficult thing we face is the testing kit supplies for the testing,” he said. “This is a huge frustration for all of us.”
Inslee said the state is waiting for the arrival of about a million test swabs and vials and test medium, and he said he has hopes about new FDA guidelines related to a less invasive swab test.
“That will really help us,” he said.
Inslee said it is possible that industries like construction could be phased back in sooner if the curve continues going down dramatically. Several groups, including the Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council and the Associated General Contractors of Washington, sent Inslee a letter this week asking for the resumption of projects that had already started before governor’s stay-at-home order was put in place last month.
Inslee said they were working with the construction industry “to figure out protocols to get back to full construction” but said he couldn’t give a time frame on when that will happen.
More supplies coming
The good news is more medical supplies are on the way, including 40,000 surgical masks expected to arrive in Yakima County on Thursday.
Tim Pfarr, a spokesman for the Washington State Hospital Association, said the association has purchased 300,000 surgical masks in an unprecedented move to increase supplies for hospitals statewide. The association is selling the masks to hospitals at cost and delivering them free of charge. Volunteer pilots from Boeing Employees’ Flying Association will deliver the shipments to airports, where local hospital officials can pick them up.
Astria Sunnyside and Prosser Memorial are among the nine hospitals included in the first round of deliveries. The Sunnyside hospital will get 30,000 masks, and Prosser Memorial will get 10,000 masks, Pfarr said.
Cassie Sauer, the president and CEO for the association, said the association purchased the supplies to help hospitals and care providers keep staff and patients safe.
“This is just the first round of deliveries, and we plan to distribute the next round to more facilities as soon as possible,” Sauer said.
Yakima County also has personal protective equipment on the way from the state’s stockpile.
The state Department of Health shared charts showing personal protective equipment purchases and donations in the millions during a Tuesday press conference. Items range from biohazard waste bags and cleaning sprays to face shields, gloves, respirators, gowns and goggles.
Retired Vice Admiral Raquel Bono, who is leading the state's COVID-19 response team, said the governor’s office was identifying as many places as possible and buying what is most needed.
About a quarter of the state’s supplies have come from the national stockpile. A chunk have come from donations. But the majority have come from other authorized sources, Bono said.
“The difficulty in getting certain personal protective equipment depends on availability and demand,” she said. “Respirators and surgical masks tend to be in higher demand, and the manufacturers are working hard to increase throughput.”
A Tuesday breakdown from the state showed Yakima County had received 71,739 personal protective equipment items, with an additional 80,612 items remaining to be delivered.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.