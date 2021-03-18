The isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic has been especially difficult for long-term care center residents. Staff have tried to keep families connected with visits online, outdoors and at windows, but most if any outside contact is limited.
Recognizing "the psychological, emotional and physical toll that prolonged isolation and separation from family have taken on nursing home residents and their families," the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on March 10 issued updated guidance for nursing homes to safely expand in-person visits. The guidance came in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee echoed that guidance in announcing that effective immediately, visitation at long-term care and nursing home facilities may resume.
Outdoor visitation remains the preferred option, but indoor visitation will be permitted for visitors or residents who are fully vaccinated. Compassionate care visits will still be allowed, regardless of vaccination status.
"In any situation where either the resident of a long-term care facility or their guest are vaccinated, our folks will now be able to have indoor visitation. So if your mother is in a facility and she is vaccinated and you are not, you will still be able to visit with her indoors," Inslee said. "If you are vaccinated and she is not, you will be able to visit her indoors."
If neither resident nor guests are vaccinated, visits will need to happen as they are now, outside or in another safe setting, Inslee said. Indoor visitation isn't allowed if there is an active outbreak in a facility or for residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 or in quarantine due to exposure to the virus.
The state had set up a phased visitation plan for long-term care centers, but Thursday's announcement eliminates those phases.
Welcome news in Yakima County
The option to host in-person, indoor visits is welcome news for Yakima County long-term care facilities' staff, residents and their families, whose options for outdoor visits have been limited by the winter weather.
"We're very anxious for our people to see their families," said Jenny Ford, director of nursing services for Summitview Healthcare Center at the Living Care Retirement Community in Yakima. The center is the retirement community's skilled nursing facility.
Ford and Eileen Henley, social services director for Summitview, talked about the efforts that facility has made to help keep families connected, including the Chatter Box. Made of painted plywood and 2-by-4s, with a clear plastic window in the front, it allows residents to visit with their families face-to-face, while maintaining coronavirus safety precautions.
Allowing indoor visits is big step toward normalcy, Henley and Ford said. Plans are already underway for how they will happen. For example, indoor visits must be scheduled and will be limited to two family members per day. Outdoor visits will allow up to five.
"We will still continue to use our Chatter Box and opening up for outdoor visits. We don't want the facility overrun, as much as these families would love to bring everyone in," Ford said. "We'll go about it in a way that will hopefully maintain (safety) but still give them the family presence they really need."
Family is the utmost to residents, Henley said, and staff members know it's best for their well-being to be around those they love.
"(Residents) have been very, very limited to only interacting with the staff," Ford said. "We want to keep them safe but part of keeping them healthy is keeping them mentally healthy and personal interaction is a big part of that.
"The staff gets to leave. They get to go home to see their families. They get to run into the store," she added. "(Residents) are here 24 hours a day, seven days a week and it's been a year of them not seeing their (families) but on a screen and through a glass window."
Jane Davis, administrator at Landmark Care and Rehabilitation, mentioned similar efforts to help keep relatives in touch. Along with compassionate care visits, the facility has allowed more visits from essential visitors — those deemed as such by residents who are really struggling with isolation, or other issues. Outdoor options haven't been available because of the weather, but may resume soon.
An outdoor "communication booth" helped resident Carolyn “Fritzi” Bryant celebrate her 107th birthday with six family members and friends from behind a plastic barrier.
Davis was recently in Texas and said Washington is much more cautious, she said. "I understand both sides. I understand public health not wanting the spread of COVID, but I also see the impact of being isolated for a year, too," she said. "My dad is actually here in my nursing home right now. ... He's even complaining about the isolation."
She looks forward to increased visitation options — and more.
"I want to open our dining rooms," she said. "I want to be able to have activities."