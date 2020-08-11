The state is setting up two funds totaling $43 million to help workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Immigrant Relief Fund will provide $40 million to assist Washington residents who are unable to access federal stimulus programs due to their immigration status.
A separate paid leave program will provide $3 million to food production workers who remain home when ill.
Gov. Jay Inslee and his staff worked with a coalition representing 430 immigrant rights and social services organizations and labor advocacy leaders, to develop the funds.
“COVID-19 doesn’t care what your immigration status is,” Inslee said in a news release. “We must support every family affected by the virus, especially those who lack the necessary means to quarantine or isolate and prevent further spread. This is the right thing for the well-being of individuals, the health of their colleagues and the safety of our communities.”
To be eligible to receive funds, applicants will need to be at least 18 years old, to be Washington residents, to have experienced economic hardship because of the pandemic, and to show that they are ineligible for federal or state relief because of immigration status.
Award amounts will be $1,000 per eligible individual.
Kamau Chege, the director of the Washington Census Alliance who helped lobby for the fund, said the decision to exclude undocumented families from the CARES Act was “cruel and harmful to everyone.”
“We are leaning on our undocumented neighbors and friends, many of whom are essential workers, to keep our economy going during this pandemic,” he said. “This fund is a small but a great start that we should all celebrate and build on to take care of every Washingtonian during this crisis.”
The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services has issued a request for proposals to select a nonprofit to administer the Immigrant Relief Fund. The nonprofit will oversee an application process that will be available to the public in the fall.