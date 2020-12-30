Gov. Jay Inslee extended the statewide ban on indoor dining and the closure of gyms and fitness centers for one week on Wednesday, pushing the restrictions back to at least Jan. 11.
Gyms, theaters and indoor dining at restaurants and bars has been closed throughout Washington state for the last six weeks, since Inslee tightened statewide coronavirus restrictions in the wake of rising case numbers.
Originally scheduled to expire in mid-December, the regulations have been repeatedly extended.
"Our consistent mission has been keeping Washingtonians safe and ensuring health care system and hospital capacity," Inslee said in a prepared statement Wednesday. "We understand the profound impact COVID is having on our healthcare system, families and businesses, but I am heartened by the number of Washingtonians who continue to do the right thing. If we continue distancing from others, wearing facial coverings and avoiding social gatherings, we will make it to the other side of this pandemic together.”
The restrictions require restaurants and bars to shut down indoor service and to limit outdoor service to parties of five or fewer. Indoor gyms and fitness centers must also shut down. Same with movie theaters, bowling alleys and museums.
Indoor gatherings with people outside your household are prohibited unless participants have quarantined for at least a week and tested negative for the virus.