Yakima resident Melissa Holmes had big plans for her daughter’s first Easter.
Holmes comes from a big family. By that, she means she has seven siblings, and “literally 50 first cousins.” Combined with her husband’s family, her 13-month-old daughter, Jordyn, has a ton of second cousins, Holmes said.
The plan was to meet at her parents’ house to dye eggs, then gather all the cousins together for a massive egg hunt and other festivities on Easter. But with the spread of the coronavirus and a state-issued “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, the plan has changed.
Holmes is 21 weeks pregnant and has an autoimmune disorder, so she is considered at higher risk from the virus. She understands the need to stay within the bounds of the pandemic recommendations when observing Easter. The Christian holy day commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead following his crucifixion.
The Holmes family will still have an egg hunt. But this year, it will have to be through FaceTime, Holmes said. The family also plans to visit through the internet with Jordyn’s grandpa, who is one of her favorite people.
“Her grandpa is one of the people who is considered vulnerable, and it’s not worth the risk,” Homes said. “We love him so much, and we want more time with him. We don’t feel like we need to live in fear, but we are also taking precautions. ”
Families in the Yakima Valley said they’re also following guidelines from health officials — to stay at least 6 feet from others and to stay home except for essential outings — while also celebrating Easter.
They’re turning to online church services to stay connected. They’re also making time for socially-distanced and safe fun.
Faith and fun
Yakima resident Heather Lynn Summers said she and her husband, along with their 6-year-old and 8-month-old children, would kick off the weekend with an online Good Friday service and reading of the Easter story. They’ll also tune in to an online church service on Easter morning.
But in addition to staying connected to the roots of their Christian faith and the religious teachings of Easter, the family also is saving time for lots of fun.
Summers said the family will be planting jelly beans in the window boxes of their home, which will “sprout lollipops” later. They’ll allow their kids to chalk up their driveway on Saturday as a family bonding activity.
They’ll eat brunch as a family on Easter Sunday, followed by baskets filled with treats and an egg hunt in their yard, which they’ll share with remote family members via FaceTime.
The Summers family will have Easter dinner together and then deliver part of the feast to the children’s grandma, leaving the special delivery on her porch to honor social-distancing recommendations.
“We have been really intentional about reaching out to people, trying to maintain as much normalcy as we can,” she said.
The Holmes family will also be hanging onto the traditions that are still in their control. One of those traditions is dressing up in their finest clothes for Sunday services. Jordyn has a special Easter dress she’ll be wearing, and other family members also plan on dressing up, Holmes said.
Creative communities
Yakima resident Nancy Probst walked out her front door to a surprise one morning.
She heard a knock on her door and when she went outside, she found a note and a sketch of an Easter egg on her porch.
“Since we are unable to celebrate Easter and spring as we usually would, we would like to invite you to join us in a neighborhood window Easter egg hunt,” the note said.
The note had instructions. If Probst wanted to participate, she could color the egg — which was optional, the note said — and hang the sketch in a window of her house where it could be seen from the street. Eggs had to be in windows by April 11, the note said.
“We look forward to finding all the eggs in our neighborhood!” the note finished. It was signed, “Elise and Erika.”
The idea tickled Probst, who wrote to the Yakima Herald-Republic to recognize the mother-daughter duo for bringing some creativity and joy to the neighborhood.
Other Yakima Valley residents have their own festivities planned.
Tasha Tobin, whose children are older, said the family will start the holiday with online church services, followed by Easter baskets and an egg hunt — in their own yard, of course.
Selah resident Darla Jean Nass plans to hide eggs in the morning and then let the grandchildren hunt for them while wearing masks. Small, family-only Easter egg hunts also are in the plans of residents Ashleigh Ruiz, Amber Keefer and Christian Labree.
Labree, who lives in West Valley, said his children are still too young, thankfully, to understand much about what’s going on and so likely won’t be disappointed by the modifications.
“The kids are only 3, so they don’t know much about Easter,” he said. “So it’s easy this year.”
Yakima resident Barbara Walden, who can’t be with her nine grandchildren this year, said she’s shipping them treats of their choice.
Samantha Freisinger, who lives in Prosser, will be working on Easter. As a deli clerk at Safeway, she’s considered an essential worker. But she has a scavenger hunt planned for her children, with plans to hide items rather than eggs.
“I’m going to hide toys and knickknacks and have them look for them,” she said. “I play a lot of hidden-objects games and puzzles, and I thought that would be fun.”