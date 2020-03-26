Dozens of Yakima residents are stepping up to help health care workers facing a shortage of face masks.
The medical masks, which are in short supply around the country and world, help protect workers against the coronavirus. Local residents are sewing hundreds of masks for local nurses and medical staff, as well as for sheriff deputies also on the front lines.
Several local groups are working to ensure that masks are available and safe for health care workers. Sewing circles now are supplying Prosser Memorial Hospital and Virginia Mason Memorial with homemade masks. A local senior living center worked with its own team of experts to create masks for its nurses.
The Yakima-based Memorial Foundation, which is coordinating mask-making efforts for Virginia Mason Memorial, has a template for people to use that was created in collaboration with nurses at the hospital. Erin Black, the Foundation’s director of philanthropy, said she is grateful and inspired by the amount of community support for the project.
“Yakima, of all the places I’ve lived, has the best community,” Black said. “Time and time again, when there is a need, people step up.”
Medically sound
Local emergency relief and nonprofit groups have teamed up with Prosser Memorial Hospital and Virginia Mason Memorial to ensure their masks can be used by hospital workers.
In Prosser, the emergency assistance group Mustangs for Mustangs started a sewing circle where members connect with each via a Facebook group to find out what’s working, and what’s not.
Jennifer McMurtrey, who is a high school teacher on hiatus and the group’s coordinator, laughed as she explained that making her first mask was a process.
“There’s a huge learning curve,” she said. “It’s pretty slow-going, because we’re having to use apron strings for masks instead of elastic. You can’t get elastic, even on Amazon, until May, because so many people around the country are doing this now.”
McMurtrey said she posted about the group on Saturday. By Tuesday, the group had grown to about 49 mask makers. McMurtrey said she hopes the Mustangs group can deliver the first supply of homemade masks by the end of the week.
“It feels really good, with schools being shut down and us being at home, to have something like this to do,” she said. “I feel like I’m doing something that will make a small difference.”
In Yakima, a post on the Memorial Foundation’s Facebook page encouraged sewers to get in touch with the Memorial Foundation for the approved template before starting.
“While you may see templates and designs online from other health systems, we are waiting on the approval of our design from infection control to ensure the safety of our team members,” the post said.
Black said the Foundation has worked closely with Virginia Mason Memorial staff to determine the best materials to use in the masks. She said the Foundation is in the process of putting together mask-making kits that sewers will be able to pick up to ensure compliance.
“The last thing we want is for people to spend time on something we wouldn’t be able to use,” she said. “My hope is we can provide an opportunity for people to pick up the kits when they are ready.”
Those interested in getting a copy of the hospital-approved template or to be put on the mask-making kit waiting list can email give@memfound.org or call the Memorial Foundation at 509-576-5794
Nurse-approved
Soon after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Yakima County started to climb, Eva Lounsbury found out that nurses were sewing their own protective gear.
Lounsbury, who is the director of resident services and marketing for the Living Care Retirement Community on Summitview Avenue, put out the call for the retirement community’s residents to help.
“Our nurses were talking about how they were sewing masks and gowns,” she said. “As if they don’t have enough to do. I realized there was a need.”
With the help of the center’s director of nursing services and the infectious disease control nurse, Lounsbury decided on a pattern that would allow the cloth masks to slip over the recommended N95 masks for medical staff to extend the masks’ use.
The center has no known cases of coronavirus, and staff are taking precautions to protect residents. Lounsbury said center staff deliver supplies to residents so that they don’t have to leave their apartments.
“This sewing has given residents a sense of empowerment,” Lounsbury said. “In this time of feeling like we are isolated and locked down, they can feel like they are contributing something.”
Masks created by Shari Dover, a resident of the facility, involved colorful fabrics with ladybugs and flowers, as well as pleats to allow them to expand over the N-95 masks.
Dover, who said she’s made about a dozen or so masks, said she got involved because she had the time.
“I said, sure, that’s something I can do, and I’m thrilled about it,” she said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity, and it’s nice to find something to do.”
Meeting needs
Yakima resident Nancy Sides, who also started making masks, is making them for a different crew of people on the front lines.
Sides started making masks for her daughter-in-law, who recently graduated from nursing school and started her medical career Wednesday. But then her son-in-law, who is a deputy with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, also said deputies were interested in having masks.
Sides is now working on several masks for them.
“I’m sewing them with all the same fabric, olive and black, so it will look like a part of the uniform,” she said. “Besides keeping me busy, it feels wonderful to be able to give back to this community.”
Sides said she and her husband suffered a loss several years ago, when a son-in-law was killed while serving in Iraq.
“The community really stepped up for us during that time,” she said. “This community is everything to us.”
Sheriff Bob Udell said he appreciates Sides’ contribution. He also said the office has had a few people call to offer donated masks.
“The number is small, but it is something and very much appreciated,” Udell said.