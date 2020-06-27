“It does not mean to be in a place where there is no noise, trouble, or hard work. It means to be in the midst of those things and still be calm in your heart.”
That’s how the Peacekeeper Society, a tribal nonprofit that works within the Yakama Nation Reservation area, defines “peace.”
Cultivating peace is a critical part of the organization’s vision of families that are healthy, happy, independent, and connected to cultural traditions. The nonprofit has provided mentoring and economic opportunities for Native youth, as well as grief recovery and wellness programming for community members, since 2016.
Peacekeeper Society also operates an emergency relief program, delivering food, water and supplies to community members of any ethnicity through home deliveries and community drive-thru events.
On Friday, staff and volunteers were in Harrah, where they distributed more than 9,000 pounds of food to more than 240 families.
Xuxuxyay Raven, the nonprofit’s executive director, said requests through the emergency aid program, in its third year, skyrocketed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“Once we advertised that we were able to help with food and supplies, we pretty much got overwhelmed,” he said. “There are already a lot of people out of work, who need supplies. When you throw a pandemic on top of that, it amplifies everything.”
The emergency aid program delivers supplies to elders and to families who test positive and are quarantined, hosts weekly drive-thru distribution sites, and delivers shipments of food and emergency supplies to remote tribal communities.
Since March, the nonprofit has distributed 54,442 pounds of food, 1,775 pounds of meat, 984 vegetable boxes, 400 jars of baby food, 275 cases of water, 200 containers of formula, and 50 boxes of diapers.
It also has delivered 1,220 bottles of hand sanitizer, 304 bottles of antibacterial soap, and 3,000 masks.
On Friday, more than 200 cars lined up outside Harrah Town Hall to pick up boxes of produce and other supplies.
Bessie Martinez, a Harrah resident, said she’s grateful for the emergency relief program as well as for Peacekeeper Society.
“It benefits my mom and my family,” she said. “It’s also great opportunity for people to volunteer and get involved with the community.
Wapato resident Windy Cree, who also picked up supplies, said she heard about the event from a Facebook post.
“I love that they do this for the community, that they do this for everyone,” she said.
Volunteers have transported supplies to drive-thru events in several cities, including Toppenish and White Swan. They also have delivered food and cleaning supplies to the homes of families who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Raven said it’s not uncommon for those families to offer monetary donations to show their gratitude.
“It’s really powerful when it happens,” Raven said. “Everyone has been hit here really hard. For them to send money, it reminds you of what it mean to be Native, and what has allowed us to survive centuries of disaster and genocide.”
To make it through difficult times, people have to share, Raven said.
“We do not turn anyone away,” he said. “We have a strong obligation to protect and feed all people. To us, that’s what it means to be a peacekeeper, to be a warrior.”
Diane Pebeahsy, a member of the nonprofit’s board, said she is proud of the many youth who have stepped up to help with the nonprofit’s community efforts.
“When they are around those ideas of sharing, it becomes the social norm,” she said. “These youth are amazing.”
Pebeahsy pointed to Elon Cripps, 15, who was nearby and loading a box of food into a family’s trunk. She said he is one of the nonprofit’s best “runners,” a term reserved for those who run the food out to the families.
Cripps said his mother signed him up for the volunteer work after she saw a post from Peacekeeper Society. But he’s happy to participate.
“Doing this puts good in my heart because I know I am helping others,” he said. “I feel like I’m making some type of change. When I am here, I feel like I am connecting with other people.”
Raven said the emergency relief program wouldn’t be possible without Peacekeeper Society’s partners and donors.
This year alone, the nonprofit has received $42,058 for the emergency response program. Donors have included other tribes and tribal organizations, including the Port Gamble S’klallam, Squaxin Island, Muckleshoot, and Stillaguamish tribes, and the NDN Collective, Potlatch Fund, Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board and Yakima Credit Union.
The nonprofit also has benefited from the support of Yakima Chief Hops, Double R Hop Ranch, Gasseling Ranches Inc, Sacred Earth Foundation, the Yakima Community Foundation, Foster First, and Northwest Harvest, as well as more than 50 individual donors. Raven said additional groups — White Bison, Sew You Care, Seamstresses Unite and Fires Igniting The Spirit — also coordinated mask, sanitizer and cleaning supply drives in support of the program.
“The generosity of our donors makes it possible for us to protect and feed the people,” he said.
In a world that seems increasingly divided, Raven said he’s grateful that the Peacekeeper Society can continue its work toward unity and bringing peace to the people.
“All of our destinies, our histories, and our challenges are intertwined,” he said. “We can’t move forward if we don’t come together, work together, and heal together.”