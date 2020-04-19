The world is quieter these days.
A statewide “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, which has halted social gatherings and nonessential travel to stop the spread of the coronavirus, has many people confined to their homes and neighborhoods.
While some mourn the loss of in-person interactions due to social distancing guidelines, a local art awareness group sees the situation as a perfect opportunity to add self-expression to the silence.
Adam Worley, the marketing assistant for the Yakima-based Art Awareness Project, is spearheading a video project that asks community members to highlight what’s positive in Yakima through personal storytelling, poetry, music or art.
Worley said he’s intentionally keeping the submission guidelines vague to encourage creativity. People can record videos of any length, through any means, on any topic, so long as there’s an underlying positive message.
“There are people sitting around, not knowing what to do, and it’s a perfect opportunity for people to reflect on life,” Worley said. “It’s an opportunity to get a little more creative, to make a contribution. And when you put a piece of yourself into something, that’s incredible.”
#Power of Positivity
The Art Awareness Project is a local effort to engage youth through art by CEO and founder Lisa Graham and photographer and artist Donavan Williams.
“Our goal here is to show people that life can be tackled from all different directions,” the project website says. “No matter who or what you are, we all have a story that is fuel for a particular art of your choosing. Once that art is found and mastered, you then can provide a number of services for the community or even the world.”
Graham said art became an outlet for her when she was in high school in Montana. A tragedy caused her to fall into a depression. Art was what got her out.
Graham hopes that people who use their art to focus on the positive during this time will experience similar feelings of hope and healing.
“The hard part about being in isolation is that people may not have a sense of purpose, and you have to have a purpose to feel good. It’s part of being human,” she said. “When you think on positive things, you can raise yourself up.”
Worley said Williams previously talked about having a poetry night for youth. When the pandemic derailed those plans, the idea morphed into the video project.
“When this hit, we needed to adapt,” Worley said. “To get rid of the negative, you have to overpower it with positivity, and we felt it would be good to get people talking about what’s beautiful in Yakima.”
Jessica Loran, an artist who lives in Moxee, said she’s considering making a video for the project. Loran said she’s grateful to the Art Awareness Project for giving people a push toward positive, productive outlets.
“Many people, myself included, find relief in creating art,” Loran said. “I have seen many people looking for outlets in this time of uncertainty, and using art as an outlet is not only beneficial to those creating it, but to those around them as well.”
#Pandemic Poetry
Worley put out a call for submissions on April 13 on his Facebook page, The Catalyst.
“Join our poetry and essay project by entering a video of yourself reciting a positive, preferably self-made piece of literature,” he wrote.
Worley, whose personal blog The Catalyst helps highlight positive developments in the community, is asking people to hashtag their videos with #artawarenessproject,#catalystcrue, #powerofpositivity, #barschallenge and #pandemicpoetry.
Videos could be as simple as making a recording on an iPhone, he said. But he also encouraged people with video gear or video editing skills to go all out.
“I personally prefer the one-taker,” he joked. “We don’t want to put a barrier on it. We don’t have restrictions beyond keeping it positive.”
Worley hopes the flexible guidelines will encourage people from all backgrounds, ability levels and economic means to participate.
“I want to hear from everybody, from every corner of the community,” he said. “That is the only way to start the reunification of our communities.”
Worley acknowledged that performing in person before crowds of strangers can be intimidating for some artists. The video project is a perfect way for those people to ease into establishing their presence while also building confidence, he said.
“Some artists are deathly afraid of putting themselves out there,” he said. “But when someone sees you doing that, it probably gives them the motivation to do the same thing.”
Worley said the video challenge would be a great opportunity for seniors graduating high school to get involved.
“I would like to personally challenge all the graduating seniors to write something,” he said. “It could be away they could all have a commencement speech and let the world hear it.”
Prior to the pandemic, the Art Awareness Project was working on offering a free after-school art program for local youth at its location on Tieton Drive. That has been placed on hold given social distancing guidelines.
“We have big plans for when these trying times are over, but for now we want to spread positivity through creativity and safe social interaction,” Worley said.
Submissions can be emailed to Worley at thecatalyst1285@gmail.com. Once the team compiles enough entries — Worley is thinking about 10 — they will start to broadcast the videos on social media platforms and YouTube.