￼ drive through Zillah these days shows a city that wears its heart in full view.
Hearts have been chalked onto the fence near Scott’s Fuel Yard on First Avenue. Hearts hang in the windows of City Hall. Houses on street after street have heart paper cutouts, colorful and cheery, hanging in their windows. Paper hearts have even been tacked onto power poles.
Tracy Savage, the Career and Technical Education director and assistant principal for the Zillah School District, planned for the “Heart Hunter” movement as a fun and positive way to engage youths out of school due to a statewide “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order to minimize people’s exposure to the coronavirus.
Staff started by handing out Ziploc bags with a flyer of information, and several pieces of paper, to students and families who came to pick up their grab-and-go lunches during the temporary shut down.
“In this time of social distancing, we are all trying to spread a little love and compassion,” the flier said. “Feel free to spread the love and feel a little more connected in these uncertain times.”
Instructions then asked people to put hearts in their windows or on their doors, using whatever materials are available — paper, wrapping paper, cereal boxes — or to draw hearts in chalk on their sidewalks.
In true Zillah community fashion, people rallied behind the idea. Savage started noticing hearts everywhere, in the windows of small businesses, and even in the windows of City Hall.
“It’s been amazing to see what has grown from it,” she said. “What gives me goosebumps is you drive through our town, and you see hearts everywhere.”
Savage then put together a scavenger hunt flier to pass out with student lunches, encouraging children and their parents to get outside to look for the hearts, while still practicing social distancing, of course.
One scavenger hunt question asks children to report the number of orange hearts they can find. Another asks how many red hearts are up at City Hall. She’s asked families who complete the search to snap a picture with their scavenger hunt sheet and email it to her for publication on the school district’s social media account.
Families who do so will be entered in drawings for local coffee shop gift cards, purchased by Savage to help out some of the small businesses hit financially.
Shelli Quantrell, an administrative assistant for the city of Zillah, said city leaders were happy to get involved with the Heart Hunter activity.
“We’re community oriented, so we’ll pretty much do anything related to supporting the schools,” she said.
Quantrell said City Hall also has a stuffed bear in a window for another Zillah activity: the “Bear Hunt.” The activity, which asks children and families to walk around the community looking for stuffed animals, is based on a children’s book by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury.
Quantrell said many community members also have added stuffed animals to their windows as a fun thing for children to do. She said that participation is true to the city’s spirit.
“We’re Zillah strong,” Quantrell said. “Everyone shows up. Everyone rallies.”