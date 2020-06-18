As Yakima County’s coronavirus cases continue to climb, people have been looking for a silver lining. Local and nationwide research shows there may be one — for the Earth.
Less flying, less commuting, less shipping, and other lifestyle changes brought on by stay-home orders have been positive for the Earth’s atmosphere and oceans, including a 17% drop in the world’s carbon emissions from this time last year, the biggest decrease the world has seen since World War II. Research also shows a decrease in the atmosphere of nitrogen oxides, which contribute to the formation of smog and acid rain.
The conditions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic also have been a catalyst, for many, to embrace or turn to healthier lifestyles. Four people and organizations from Yakima shared their stories about how the pandemic has encouraged them to enter into new mindsets, partnerships and experiences that have brought positive changes for themselves and the planet.
Fresh deliveries, new partnerships
Pacific Northwest Fresh in Yakima has delivered fresh produce to customers around the Yakima Valley for four summers.
Emily Brown, the business’s owner, said that when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, people who didn’t want to risk going to stores needed other options for fresh, healthy food.
Her customers have since quadrupled, with the business going from an average of 50 to 70 deliveries a week to 200. To meet that need, Brown reached out to other local farms. She also reached out to people she knew sold produce at the Seattle Farmers market, which temporarily shut down.
“We always try to source closest to home first,” Brown said. “Our mission has always been to connect people in the Yakima Valley to local farms.”
Brown said that buying local not only helps the local economy, but also has positive benefits for the planet given reduced use of resources for shipping or transport. Buying from local farms also means eating food in season, she added.
While research shows that a healthy diet can help people be healthier, Brown said many of her customers find happiness just by seeing the fresh produce boxes on their doorsteps.
“Some of them act like it’s Christmas morning,” she said, laughing. “We get a lot of people saying, ‘In this time of uncertainty, at least we can still have this.’”
McIlrath Farms in Yakima also has expanded its customer base for produce boxes. Laura McIlrath-Riel said the farm had a wait list prior to COVID-19, but the pandemic forced staff to rethink what was possible.
“When the pandemic hit, I started getting flooded with texts, emails, and calls, asking us to please open up our wait list,” McIlrath-Riel said. “People said they really needed this access to food.”
McIlrath-Riel got on the phone with other local farmers, who jumped on board.
“They were worried about maybe not being able to sell at farmers markets, and they told me they would love to do this,” she said. “Then the subscriptions poured in. It’s helping the farms, and it’s helping us get quality food to families. ”
When the farm’s produce boxes reached capacity (they’re now packing up to 800 orders), McIlrath-Riel said the wait list resumed, but another new partnership opportunity arose. She reached out to local businesses, many of whose storefront locations have temporarily closed due to the pandemic, and asked if they’d be interested in selling their goods with the boxes.
So now produce subscribers can select add ons — local coffee, ceramics, seasonings, flowers and pizza kits — to their boxes.
“We wanted to be able to provide an outlet in this time of urgency,” McIlrath-Riel said. “These things were in the works, but this just sped things along.”
Backyard gardening
Yakima resident Mo Aristegui was working part-time and running a composting business when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Aristegui was required to interact with customers at her part-time job and didn’t want to risk catching and possibly bringing COVID-19 home to her roommates, one of whom is at risk. So she quit.
With the extra time, Aristegui turned her backyard into a garden, where she’s growing Swiss chard, broccoli, cauliflower, dill, mustard greens, Brussels sprouts, chamomile, mint, peppers, cucumbers, tomatillos, melons, basil, fenugreek and more.
She used a “no dig” approach to her garden beds, a permaculture technique that helps save energy and water and maintain a healthy soil ecology. First, she forked the ground to aerate the soil. Then she added compost, grass clippings, and cardboard to finish off the 10 foot by 4 foot garden beds. She built a trellis out of old window frames to provide support for some of the plants.
Aristegui also has a nursery of plants for sale, which customers of the High Desert Composting services can add on to their composting pick ups. Plants for sale include bulb fennel, cilantro, lemon balm, yarrow, artichokes, Galapagos Island tomatoes and more.
Aristegui said she learned a lot of what she knows about permaculture from Maria Jett, founder of the Yakima Beach Permacultural Collective, including the three ethics of permaculture: earth care, people care, and fair share.
“As a business owner, I want to do things ethically,” Aristegui said. “I’m not going to do something to harm people or to harm the earth, and I am trying to be as fair as possible.”
The plants, while providing a supplemental source of income, also have helped Aristegui stay grounded during the pandemic.
“I look at the plants, and their will to live is so strong. It blows my mind,” she said. “Finding meaning in what I do has been something I’ve been chasing for a long time. And I think I’ve found it.”
Those interested in learning more about plants for sale or composting services can email Aristegui at highdesertcomposting@gmail.com or follow High Desert Composting or Yakima Beach Permacultural Collective on Facebook.
Getting out, close to home
Shannon Hullet grew up in Western Washington, surrounded by mountains and endless miles of hiking trails. Her parents encouraged getting outdoors and taught her to identify local flora and fauna.
Nature has always been important to Hullet. But she only recently started learning to identify the plants and animals near local trails in Yakima, though it’s something she’s wanted to do for the past 10 years.
With stay-at-home conditions opening up more family time, she and her husband, Mike, have spent hours on the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy’s trail system with their two children Joshua, 11, and Anna, 8. One of the first plants she learned was the sagebrush violet, whose small but showy blooms caught her attention during a hike on the Rocky Top trails. Hullet also has identified Nootka roses, showy phlox, desert yellow daisies, yellow bells and lupine.
“We’ve been looking at the flowers as they come up,” she said. “I’ve identified about 15 different kinds so far. And we’re learning about the birds, too.”
During a hike along the Lone Pine Trail, Anna spotted and identified a songbird called a Lazuli bunting. That was when Hullet realized her young daughter had practically memorized one of the family’s bird books. The hikes also have inspired Joshua’s interest in photography, she said.
“Getting out on the trails is encouraging other hobbies in my kids,” Hullet said. “It is really neat to see their own individual interest come out as we go outside.”
The couple is also using the hikes to teach their children about being good stewards of the land. Hullet said her children recently wanted to race off a trail that involved switchbacks; she used it as a teaching moment.
“I told them we couldn’t cut corners because plants can have a hard time growing back,” she said. “We talked about how we’re supposed to be taking care of what God created and how we need to keep it nice for others.”
Staying connected to nature during the pandemic also has helped Hullet stay hopeful.
“It’s God’s creation,” she said. “To see the amazing things He’s created, it’s a reminder that he’s still in control.”