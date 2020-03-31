The 3D printers at Yakima Maker Space have crafted many things, from busts of famous people to ballerina figurines to keychains.
Now, they’re being used
24 hours a day to make masks for health care providers.
Nick Romero, a Yakima Maker Space board member and owner of Thrive Industries LLC, became aware of the need for masks when his mother, a nurse in Toppenish, said the hospital staff was running out.
“My motivation in this was personal,” Romero said. “I have friends and family in the medical field. When I heard that my mom was in need of masks, I said, ‘Let’s figure out how to make something work.’”
Along with Maker Space members Nathan Gibson and Jeremy Wuitschick, Romero printed out three different styles of surgical masks.
The small team then met with hospital staff from Virginia Mason Memorial, Astria Toppenish and Astria Sunnyside for feedback.
“Our first responders are working on the front lines, and we are doing our part to try to keep them safe while they work to save lives,” Romero said.
Printing with a purpose
Heath Lambe, the board president of Yakima Maker Space and exhibit curator at Yakima Valley Museum, said the space closed to makers and members of the public when the Yakima Health District issued its stay-at-home order.
Since then, the space has become dedicated to printing masks, and only about five volunteers and board members — including Lambe — can access the space.
Lambe said only two volunteers are allowed in the building at any time and are required to maintain the recommended social distancing standard of 6 feet.
The small team of makers is shooting for an initial run of at least 200 masks.
The process starts with a downloaded open source mask design on a computer screen near the printers, which are hooked up to coils of brightly colored thermal plastic polyurethane that — row by row — becomes the pieces for the masks.
The design has four main parts. A grid-like piece of plastic snaps onto the part of the mask that sits over the nose and mouth. Rectangular filters ordered from High Tech Filters in Billings, Montana, go on the grid. Then a plastic cover snaps in place over the filter and makers add elastic straps.
Health care workers can boil the mask for about 20 seconds, softening the plastic, then hold the mask over their faces while the plastic cools for a custom seal. The finished masks are both custom-fit to users and reusable, easily unsnapped for sanitizing and then snapped back together.
“The goal of this is that after nurses and doctors see a patient, they can easily take out the filter and sanitize the mask so they won’t have to throw it away,” Romero said.
The first masks took about seven hours each to print, until Tyler Kindervatter-Kilpatrick got involved.
Kindervatter-Kilpatrick, who owns the 3D printing business 3D Universe, donated several 3D printers to help with efforts. Then he discovered that doubling the nozzle size on the printers would also double the efficiency, without sacrificing the quality of the masks.
Each printer now can make a single mask in about three and a half hours, he said.
“This just seemed like something I needed to help with,” Kindervatter-Kilpatrick said. “I had the machines, and I had the knowledge.”
Romero said that all masks are going to Astria hospitals.
“We would like to thank the team and their dedication for partnering with medical professionals in our Valley,” Astria spokeswoman Ashleigh Oswalt said in a Maker Space news release.
Romero, through Thrive, is also working on a prototype for a ventilator mask requested by Virginia Mason Memorial staff.
A community effort
Wuitschick, who is a teacher as well as a YMS board member, said he received permission from a principal to use the 3D printers at Lewis and Clark Middle School to make masks there.
Wuitschick said he pops over to the middle school every 15 to 20 hours to check on progress and keep the mask-making going.
“We have a nice community in this town, where we can come together for this,” he said.
Lambe said he’d like to increase the makers’ goal to at least 400 masks. For that to happen, the community needs to get involved, he said.
He encouraged anyone with a 3D printer that can print Thermal Plastic Polyeurethane to go online, get the template and join the effort.
“The only way we can do this in a timely way is if our makers community helps us out,” Lambe said. “Luckily for Yakima, we have the makers, we have the resources, and when there is a need in this community, it gets filled.”
Those with 3D printers who want to join the effort can find the downloadable file, printer specifications and other information at http://www.yakimamakerspace.org. You can also email Yakima Maker Space at info@yakimamakerspace.org, or call 509-571-1215.