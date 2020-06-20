When COVID-19 temporarily shut down schools, Yakima teacher Ellen Rundgren found herself battling with intense anxiety.
She worried about her students. She worried about the quality of education they were receiving under the limiting circumstances. She worried about her family’s health.
Her 13-year-old son Jayson Clark had a solution: They needed more dogs.
The Rundgrens had two: Sadie, a 10-month-old yellow Labrador mix, and Marli, a 2-year-old pit bull and chocolate Lab mix, both adopted from rescues. Rundgren already had connections to people at Yakima Valley Pet Rescue, a foster-based rescue, but hadn’t seriously considered becoming a foster home.
“But now I’m home, and I have the time,” she said. “And Jayson really likes dogs and wanted more animals.”
She reached out to the rescue and within half an hour received pictures of two dogs who needed homes. While new dog foster parents usually start out with one dog, to see how things will go, when the rescue’s employees showed up with a third dog — intended for another possible dog foster parent — Rundgren said she could take all three.
“It was a handful,” she said. “But it worked out pretty well.”
Jayson has been an important helper, eager to play with, socialize and clean up after the dogs. The hardest part has been saying goodbye as forever homes materialize or the dogs are transferred to other shelters, Rundgren said. Her current foster Bear, an 8-week-old shepherd mix who was found in a garbage can, has particularly charmed the family.
“Every dog we get, my four boys all ask, ‘Can we keep this one’? And they want to keep all of them,” she emphasized. “But the way I talk myself into letting them go is knowing that if we adopt every one we foster, we wouldn’t be able to help others.”
Rundgren said she’s glad she took the chance and that she would recommend fostering to those who want to try it out and also could provide a safe home.
“I still worry about my students and education, and I’m scared about what will happen next fall,” she said. “But being able to hustle outside with a dog, there’s just nothing like the love of a dog.”