For the past month, heart-warming stories of good being done and noticed by people in the Yakima Valley have flooded in as the community has grappled with the coronavirus outbreak.
A common denominator in the stories featured in the “good news” series? The people aren’t seeking recognition, nor have they gone out of their way to offer free meals, services, or sacrifices to be in the spotlight.
Sue Goertler, co-owner and manager of The Findery Floral and Gift on South 48th Avenue in Yakima, was surprised to be recognized by members of the community this week.
Goertler was busy overseeing the loading of scheduled flower deliveries into the delivery van. While the gift shop has closed in compliance with the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order from Gov. Jay Inslee, she’s stayed in business by offering flower delivery-only services.
Families have called in many of the recent purchases, wanting flowers delivered to assisted living or nursing home residents. Grandparents also have called in orders to bring cheer to grandchildren stuck at home for birthday celebrations.
About a dozen community members also received flowers on their doorsteps, free of charge — gifts sent from the Findery owners. Goertler said she and her staff chose that act of kindness simply to try to put a smile on people’s faces.
It worked.
For the sake of a smile
Carolyn Henry first extolled the kindness of the Findery owners weeks ago, when she opened her door one evening to find a beautiful vase of flowers left there unexpectedly.
“Owners Sue and Judy said they just wanted to put a smile on our faces during this difficult lockdown time,” she wrote. “What a beautiful way to brighten our lives!”
A second shout out, from Yakima residents Darrell and Tracey Phillips, followed. The couple found a bouquet of flowers special-delivered to their home.
When the coronavirus hit Yakima County, Goertler and her staff brainstormed a list of about a dozen community members they knew were going through difficult personal circumstances or who might struggle with isolation or being quarantined.
The idea to deliver the free flowers then bloomed.
“It was more to bring a smile to people’s faces,” Goertler said. “I did it because my heart told me to do it.”
She kept the notes on the bouquets anonymous. But, laughing, Goertler added that one of the recipients recognized her handwriting. She was happy to hear the flowers were bringing the hoped-for joy.
“Fresh flowers and plants are cheery. They are a sign of new hope,” she said. “Even though the cut ones die, they are a sign that life is going on.”
Special delivery
Because of the stay-home orders, Goertler said the business is doing phone orders only for no-contact delivery. The Findery’s delivery person is outfitted with masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes. She’s under instruction to leave the flowers on people’s doorsteps or porches and then call or text a notification from the recommended social distance.
Goertler said some customers, who know their bouquets are on the way, have been so excited that they’ve opened their doors when the delivery van has approached. But customers also have been understanding, making every effort to avoid close or hand-to-hand contact, Goertler added.
While many purchases have gone to assisted living homes, Goertler recounted a favorite story from a grandparent and a 14-year-old grandchild. The grandparent called in an order of flowers for the teen’s birthday party. The teen then called the grandparent in gratitude. The grandparent then called the Findery, delighted.
“The grandparent called us and said, ‘You helped me provide something to make people’s days brighter. Thank you,’” Goertler said.