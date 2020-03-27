In January, Yakima lost one of its two hospitals, leaving staff at Virginia Mason Memorial to pick up the pieces and deal with overflow.
Then, in March, the coronavirus hit Yakima County, with confirmed cases quickly climbing to more than 50 and forcing emergency room staff to handle even more demand with rapidly diminishing supplies.
Members in the community stepped up to sew protective masks to ensure health care workers are protected as they tend to patients. Another community effort aims to ensure workers know their sacrifices and hard work are appreciated.
Staff of Stone Church, on Englewood Avenue in Yakima, put out a call on social media on Monday evening, asking community members to make thank-you cards for emergency room workers. Pastors also wanted to buy $10 gift cards for each worker from the hospital coffee shop to help it stay open.
Less than 48 hours later, the church had collected more than 190 thank-you cards, mostly written by children and illustrated with crayon and pencil drawings, and enough donations to purchase 170 gift cards — one for each emergency room worker at Virginia Mason Memorial.
On Wednesday, Pastor Gary Modine, his 12-year-old son Andrew, church member Amy White and her children Brinley, 10, and Gabe, 7, spent their morning packaging the gift cards and notes for delivery.
Grateful
Stone Church Pastor Mitch Ellithorpe said church leadership knew they wanted to contribute to the community as soon as the coronavirus hit.
“We didn’t want to duplicate efforts,” he said. “When we looked at the hardest-hit areas, the health care workers immediately jumped out. We decided we wanted to support the medical staff and the coffee shop, to support the hospital on more than one front.”
Ellithorpe said they decided on sending cards as a way to mobilize church member efforts while still adhering to social distancing guidelines set by Gov. Jay Inslee.
“We can’t really gather people together right now,” Ellithorpe said. “But having people in their own homes, sitting down with their families, to make these cards mobilizes while also following guidelines.”
One card’s message, in bold black crayon on construction paper, read: “Thank you, doctor, for taking care of us.”
Other cards thanked medical staff for their bravery, hard work and sacrifice.
Another, by 15 year-old Ella Ferguson, was longer. Ella wrote that she wanted to go into medicine and said she was inspired by Yakima medical professionals during the coronavirus outbreak.
“Thank you so much for helping all of the people in Yakima who might be in pain or suffering,” she wrote. “We appreciate the risks you are taking to help these people.”
Melissa Vantrease, another Stone Church member, said she first heard about the call to send letters to hospital staff during the church’s online service Sunday.
She and her daughter wrote a letter to show their support.
“I can only imagine how tired they must be, and quite possibly frustrated that many people have not been taking this seriously, as they are in our hospital long hours trying to make sure everyone’s needs are met in the safest way possible,” Vantrease said.
Vantrease said she and her family appreciate the sacrifices of Virginia Mason emergency room personnel.
“We wanted to let them know that we see them standing there on the front line, that their courage and dedication is noticed and that they are making a difference,” she said. “We love them, we are praying for their health and strength, and we want them to be able to go home to their families without worry.”
United efforts
White said she brought her two children along to teach them they should always be looking out for ways to make a positive difference, however small, she said.
She found the cards touching.
“They’re all so cute,” she said, smiling. “They also remind me of how amazing words can be. The cards are helping to show my kids that little things can mean a lot and is teaching them to be looking out for opportunities to help.”
Brinley White, 10, said she enjoyed stuffing the cards for medical staff because it was “fun to help people.” She said she wanted to tell area doctors and nurses thank you.
Andrew Modine, 12, held up a card that he found particularly creative. It was styled like a doctor’s emergency kit and had a paper clasp that had to be opened to read the message inside, along with a real Band-Aid attached for effect.
“It’s really inspiring to realize there is help!” Andrew said. “I wanted to find a way to help in a way that I’ve never helped before, and I want to tell the doctors thank you so much!”
Ellithorpe said Stone Church’s contribution is only one of many across church communities.
“The overall heart of Stone Church is that we are all in this together,” he said. “We want to do what we can to spread hope and encouragement. This is one small piece of what many other churches are also doing.”