With the spread of the coronavirus in Yakima County, many Yakima residents are looking for ways to make a positive impact and recognize others. Today’s shout-outs:
• Jim and Lynn Seamons want to recognize Bryan and Rachel Dibble, who have created a protective mask assembly line in their garage. Bryan and Rachel's children, Elise and Ian, also help when they are not completing their own homework.
“So far this family has made hundreds of masks and have donated them to Virginia Mason (Memorial) hospital, North Star Lodge, veterans, and first responders,” Lynn Seamons wrote. “What a generous way to utilize flexible time at home.”
• Thomas Mery recognizes several people he said have worked to ensure children, elderly, and many others have food and necessities.
Mery mentioned Sherry Anderson and Kate Watters, principals at Franklin Middle School, for coordinating and facilitating the food distribution for weeks in a row to thousands of students and their families.
“Not only is it a monumental undertaking to compile a staff, organize food and bundles, inform families and volunteers, but also to physically distribute food for four to five hours without a break,” Mery wrote. “I'm proud to know and work alongside these women.”
Mery’s second shout-out is to Ivy Stejskal, lead coordinator for Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences medical student food volunteers. Mery said that Stejskal established an internet link and email where elderly, pregnant and other community members in need can connect with a medical student to gather food and necessities at a local grocery store, then have it delivered to their home free of charge.