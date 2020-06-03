With the spread of the coronavirus in Yakima County, many Yakima residents are looking for ways to make a positive impact and recognize others. Today’s shout-outs:
• Sybil Miller recognizes Yakima Valley College facility operations staff. “They have been at work every day, keeping things safe and clean, while providing the services needed to keep the college going while supporting the new normal,” Miller wrote. “They have all had a can-do attitude and a willing spirit.” Miller said the staff are handling on-site work that is out of the norm to support off-site workers, get the college clean, and get the college ready to welcome students again.
• Diana Renteria recognizes Sarah Baisinger, who is selling masks to family and friends and then matching the purchases with donated masks to health care workers, clinics, and retirement homes. “Thank you, Sarah, for helping and keeping us safe,” Renteria wrote.
• Julie Schilling wants to recognize Ben and Shari Dover for making masks for the Living Care center, friends, and family, and to Maralyn Killom for dropping off the supplies.
• Katherine Goodson gives a shout-out to some friendly neighbors who helped remove hedges and bushes from her yard. She lives near Virginia Mason Memorial and plans to plant flowers for those headed to the hospital to enjoy.
• Other shout-outs: To First Baptist Church in Wapato for making and giving away free masks to anyone who needs one, as well as to patients and workers at Emerald Care nursing home.