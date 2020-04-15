With the spread of the coronavirus in Yakima County, many Yakima residents are looking for ways to make a positive impact and recognize others. Today’s shout-outs:
• Selah resident Dan Peters recognizes people who have contributed to the Selah School District Meals on the Move program, including the Selah community, Tree Top, Les Schwab, and apple growers. Peters said the Selah Covenant Church donated food set aside for a spring break mission trip to Mexico that was canceled. Peters shared this perspective on the food distribution: “Moms in tears getting food, kids meeting their bus drivers at the end of country roads, wearing costumes. Really touching stories.”
• Yakima resident Karen Atterberry appreciates Sue Vantunin, who runs Brookdale Assisted Living, for making personal protective equipment out of materials at hand and going above and beyond for residents. Atterberry wrote, “I am very proud of her and impressed with her creativity. I feel blessed she oversees the assisted living home where my dad is.”
• Ron Adler recognizes Toni Benetti-Flabetich, the owner of Catering Creations by Toni, for providing free take-out food to first responders. “She’s feeding these people out of her own pocket,” Adler said.
• Karen Schoonover gives a shout-out to Andrea Bob, a cook at the Wapato site of the Area Agency on Aging senior nutrition program, who “does it all” for senior residents, from prep work to cooking, serving, and cleaning up. “Since the lockdown, she has been there with meals to go five days a week for our elderly community,” Schoonover said. “All of the clients of the Wapato program adore her. She is a hardworking individual who is very caring and deserves recognition.”